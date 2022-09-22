Yen spikes after Japan intervention, stocks slump

(Adds comment, fresh prices)
*
Japan intervenes after dollar/yen breaks 145
*
Central bank bonanza as UK, Swiss, Norway hike
*
Stocks slump on Wall Street, in Europe, Asia
*
Bond yields rise after Fed rate hike
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The yen spiked
higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's adamant interest
rate stance the day before roiled the outlook for bonds and
stocks while forcing Japan to unilaterally intervene in FX
markets to support its currency for the first time since 1998.
The dollar slid after earlier surging to fresh two-decade
highs following the Fed's raising of interest rates on Wednesday
by a hefty 75 basis points. Its projection of more large
increases to come cemented a view for rates of "higher for
longer."
The bond market responded with the part of the yield curve
measuring the gap between two- and 10-year Treasury notes
inverting the most since at least 2000. The measure, a signal of
a likely recession in a year or two, later eased a bit to stand
at -43.4 basis points.
Stocks fell further on Wall Street and in Europe, where
Russia's threat on Wednesday to use nuclear weapons amplified
the existing economic pain and volatility from the Ukraine war.
The major British, German and French bourses
tumbled more than 1%.
But the day's big news was Tokyo swooping in to support the
yen soon after Europe opened. While such a move has
seemed imminent for weeks - the yen has fallen 20% this year,
almost half of that in the last six weeks - it still packed a
punch.
The Japanese currency surged almost 4% to 140.31 to the
dollar from 145.81 in just over 40 minutes. The yen was last up
1.21% versus the greenback at 142.27.
Central bank rate hikes around the world and Japan fighting
back against the weak yen cooled the dollar's latest burst to
fresh highs, said Joe Manimbo, U.S. senior market analyst at
Convera.
"But the Fed's unflinching determination to restore 2%
inflation is likely to keep the buck well-supported for the
foreseeable future," Manimbo added.
With the dollar stalled, the euro edged up 0.06%
to $0.9844 and other currencies gained, too.
Tokyo's move came just hours after the Bank of Japan
maintained super-low rates, fighting the global tide of monetary
tightening by the U.S. and other central banks trying to rein in
roaring inflation.
Volatility and uncertainty have risen as the market comes to
grips with a policy regime that is now reducing liquidity after
a decade of abundance, said David Bahnsen, chief investment
officer at wealth manager The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach,
California.
"Excessive quantitative easing over the past decade is going
to result in excessive tightening and the market has no way to
properly price what this means for valuations," Bahnsen said.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
0.3%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.78% and the rate-sensitive
Nasdaq Composite slid 1.47%.
The likelihood of a recession if the Fed maintains its
rate-hiking stance suggests earnings will come down 15% next
year, said Mike Mullaney, director of global markets at Boston
Partners.
"We’re going to revisit the (June) lows," Mullaney said of
the S&P 500. "The number being thrown around by the bears is
3200. Under a recessionary scenario that's definitely in play."
In Europe, the pan-regional STOXX 600 index lost
1.79% to close below 400 for the first time since January 2021.
MSCI's gauge of global stock performance shed
0.98%, breaking below this year's bottom to touch lows last seen
in November 2020.
MSCI's emerging markets index fell 1.01% and Asian
stocks marched overnight to a two-year low after
the Fed's rate hike and outlook.
The median of Fed officials' own outlook has U.S. rates at
4.4% by year's end - 100 bps higher than their June projection -
and even higher, at 4.6%, by the end of 2023.
Futures scrambled to catch up. The yield on two-year
Treasuries hit a 15-year high of 4.135% in Asia and
were last at 4.120%. Ten-year yields set fresh
11-year highs and were last up 17.6 basis points at 3.688%.
In Europe, Germany's rate-sensitive 2-year bond yield
rose to 1.897%, its highest since May 2011, before easing to
1.851%
FOLLOW THE FED
The Swiss National Bank also pulled up its rates by 75 basis
points, only the second increase in 15 years. The move ended a
seven-and-a-half-year spell with negative rates.
Also in Europe, Norway and Britain raised their rates by 50
bps with traders seeing plenty more coming too.
The pound's modest rise on the day came after it had hit a
37-year low of $1.1213 overnight on the growing worries about
the state of Britain's finances. Sweden's crown had also
touched a record low despite the country's steepest rate hike in
a generation earlier this week.
The global economic outlook is helping drive the dollar
higher as U.S. yields look attractive and investors think other
economies look too fragile to sustain rates as high as those
contemplated by the Fed.
Japan and China are the outliers and their currencies are
sliding particularly hard.
The dollar's rise has also sent emerging market currencies
tumbling and punished cryptocurrencies and commodities.
Lira traders were left wincing again as Turkey, where
inflation is now running at around 85%, defied economic
orthodoxy and slashed another 100 basis points off its interest
rates.
U.S. crude was up 0.87% at $83.66 per barrel and
Brent stood at $90.62, up 0.88% on the day.
Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,672.30 an ounce. Bitcoin
rose 2.79% to $18,982.00.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, Additional reporting by Marc Jones
in London, Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by David Evans and
Kirsten Donovan)