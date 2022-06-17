Yen tanks as FX market adjusts to central bank rate decisions

* BOJ bucks wave of tightening, yen loses more than 2%
* Swiss franc touches two-month high vs euro
* Aussie bruised by downturn in global sentiment
NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen tumbled
against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan bucked a
wave of tightening and stuck with its ultra-accommodative
stance, adding to soaring volatility in currency markets hit by
a series of rate hikes this week.
Currency markets have been roiled by one of the biggest runs
of monetary policy tightening in decades, including the Federal
Reserve's mid-week three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point rate
increase, its biggest since 1995, and the Swiss National Bank's
surprise decision to hike rates by 50 basis points.
Japan's central bank swam against the current on Friday,
keeping its policy settings unchanged and vowing to defend its
bond yield cap of 0.25% with unlimited buying.
"Everybody expected the BOJ to do something. They didn't,"
said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management.
The yen, which on Wednesday hit a 24-year low of 135.6 per
dollar, plunged in reaction to the BOJ decision. The Japanese
currency was last down 2.09% against the greenback at
134.885 yen, and was 1.62% lower versus the euro.
The 135 level has been a technical resistance point for the
yen and breaking through it could force many shorts against the
dollar-yen currency pair to have to cover their bets,
potentially pushing the pair up to 137 or 140, said Schlossberg.
"If we start to really creep higher from this point, I think
it will definitely force some of these early shorts out of the
trade," he said.
The dollar rose from a one-week low against major peers,
bouncing off a two-day slide after the Fed's mid-week rate
increase of 75 basis points, a move that was anticipated by
markets as the Fed attempts to tame stubbornly high inflation.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against a
basket of six rivals, was up 0.732% at 104.64, putting it
on track for a weekly rise of around 0.4% ahead of a long
weekend in the United States.
"Today we're seeing a rebalancing of the market," said Simon
Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe. "Markets are still
adjusting to the central bank meetings from throughout the
week."
The euro was last down 0.53% at $1.0496 versus the
dollar.
The Swiss National Bank's surprise decision to raise rates
by half a percentage point continued to reverberate through
markets, with the franc touching 1.0098 against the euro, its
strongest since April 13, as investors bet the SNB would not try
to stop the strengthening currency as it has in the past.
Giving up earlier gains against the Swiss currency, the
dollar lost 0.31% to 0.9696 francs, after tumbling the
most in seven years versus the Swissy in the previous session.
"The surprise rate hike in Switzerland, as well as the
European Central Bank's announcement that it is working on a
tool to prevent the fragmentation of the European bond markets,
will help to limit USD strength around current levels,"
strategists at UBS's Global Wealth Management’s Chief Investment
Office said in a research note.
Sterling dropped 0.99% to $1.2229, giving back most
of its gains from when the Bank of England decided to lift rates
again, albeit by less than many in the market had expected,
along with a hawkish signal about future policy action.
Currency markets are also having to contend with a massive
drop in risk sentiment that has roiled equity markets.
The Australian dollar, which is very sensitive to the broad
global investment mood, fell 1.53% to just under $0.6938
after stock markets in Asia tumbled, while Wall Street
edged higher after a steep selloff on Thursday.
