Yen tumbles as BOJ intervenes to keep bond yields pinned down

03/27/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
HONG KONG/TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen slipped to a six-year low on Monday, after the Bank of Japan stepped into the market to stop government bond yields from rising above its key target, while bitcoin jumped to nearly its highest this year.

The BOJ, on Monday morning offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%, after the 10-year JGB yield crept up to a six-year high of 0.245%.

The dollar rose to as high as 123.1 yen in morning trade, its strongest since December 2015, and was last at 122.9, up 0.7% on the day. It has climbed nearly 6% on the yen in the last 12 sessions.

"The market sees monetary policy divergence between the U.S. and Japan as the key driver of dollar-yen, so in contrast to the hawkish Fed comments recently, the (BOJ's action) gives the impression that the BOJ remains dovish, and that's leading to a higher dollar-yen," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

"I think the risk is still to the upside in the near term, especially if this monetary policy divergence story stays intact. But the speed has been quite fast and it does seem a little overheated, so if we see any contrary headlines, we could see some correction as well," he added.

The 10-year Treasuries yield was last 2.5046%, having jumped 33 basis points last week.

High commodity prices are also hurting the yen as they contribute to a widening of Japan's trade deficit, though at the same time they have provided a powerful impetus to commodity currencies.

The Aussie dollar was at $0.752 holding near last week's four-month high, while the Canadian dollar was at 1.249 per dollar, just off Friday's two month peak.

Aussie currency watchers are also looking out to Australia's budget on Tuesday. Australia's Treasurer said on Sunday the budget would mark a very significant material improvement to the government’s bottom line.

One possible headwind for the Aussie is the COVID-19 situation in China, after Shanghai said on Sunday it would lockdown the city to carry out COVID-19 testing.

The dollar climbed as much as 0.24% on the offshore yuan on Monday morning to 6.3986, before paring gains.

The euro was last at $1.0956, down 0.25% having edged slightly lower in recent days, still under pressure because of the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.

"The balance of risks suggests EUR/USD may test 1.0800 in coming weeks," said analysts at CBA.

Inflation figures from major European economies and the eurozone are due from Wednesday, and "the European Central Bank is in a bind with growth headwinds and very high inflation," CBA said.

Sterling was 0.19% softer at $1.3157

The dollar index was 0.23% higher at 99.079.

Also potentially driving the dollar this week is Friday's non farm payroll data in the U.S., though given the market is already positioned for an aggressive pace of rate hikes this year, its effect could be muted say analysts.

In cryptocurrency markets bitcoin was sitting pretty around $46,900 after jumping to as high as $47,766 in early trading, its highest level since early January.

Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency, was at $3,320.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.16% 0.93929 Delayed Quote.2.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.40% 0.6871 Delayed Quote.7.11%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.75% 92.571 Delayed Quote.9.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.14% 0.75278 Delayed Quote.3.47%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.09% 167.06 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.46% 42802 Real-time Quote.-0.93%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 5.20% 46859 End-of-day quote.-1.84%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.12% 1.64288 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.12% 1.2005 Delayed Quote.0.91%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.48% 161.77 Delayed Quote.3.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.3154 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.25% 0.730957 Delayed Quote.4.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.58% 98.448 Delayed Quote.7.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.24% 0.74742 Delayed Quote.3.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.80047 Delayed Quote.1.28%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.16% 12350.78 Delayed Quote.1.39%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.23% 1.36809 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.33% 134.696 Delayed Quote.2.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.26% 1.0953 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.18% 0.011956 Delayed Quote.1.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.65% 1.612877 Delayed Quote.3.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.013098 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.34% 0.7587 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.06% 0.86794 Delayed Quote.0.64%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.52% 85.473 Delayed Quote.8.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.6948 Delayed Quote.1.97%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.02% 1.249 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.26% 0.912992 Delayed Quote.3.53%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.60% 122.96 Delayed Quote.6.08%
