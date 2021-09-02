Yewno's Board of Directors Appoints Roberto Lazzarotto as New CEO

The appointment marks a new milestone in the establishment of Yewno as a leader in the development of AI powered solutions.

Yewno’s Board of Directors announced today that Roberto Lazzarotto has been appointed as the new CEO of the company. Roberto Lazzarotto succeeds founder Ruggero Gramatica and assumes full responsibility of the strategy and business conduct of the company.

Ruggero Gramatica continues to serve on the Board of Directors and as Senior Advisor to the new CEO. In addition, he will lead a newly created division of the company, Yewno Innovation Lab.

Roberto Lazzarotto, CEO: “I am particularly excited to be leading a company whose core culture is innovation at the service of customers and which sees the future as its present.”

Desmond Shum, Chairman of the Board: “We are convinced that with his skills and experience, Roberto Lazzarotto will successfully lead Yewno in its next phase of growth.”

Ruggero Gramatica, Founder & Board Member: “I am delighted to hand over the CEO function to Roberto who I have had the chance to know for multiple years. I appreciate the leadership qualities and business capacities he has displayed over the years and I am convinced that with Roberto the company is set for great accomplishments.”

A seasoned professional with a proven track record in business growth and development, Roberto Lazzarotto has served in multiple global roles in markets for different companies such as SBC Warburg, Merrill Lynch and UniCredit. Most recently, he was Global Head of Sales of Qontigo, and a member of the management board of STOXX Ltd, whose growth under his leadership contributed to the strong valuation of the company in its merger in 2019.

Founded in 2015, Yewno is helping the world to uncover the undiscovered through its new inference engine, which introduces an entirely new approach to knowledge discovery. The Yewno inference engine incorporates machine learning, cognitive science, neural networks, and computational linguistics into an intelligent framework to enhance human understanding by correlating concepts across vast volumes of sources. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Yewno is backed by leading investors and currently has numerous partnerships across the finance sector, top research universities, publishers and content aggregators worldwide.

