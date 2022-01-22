Log in
Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia Announced Partnership with DEESSE

01/22/2022 | 05:43pm EST
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2022) - YGG SEA (Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia), the first subDAO of YGG, has invested in the GameFi project DEESSE as long-term partnership, and both parties will work closely together.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/111230_6e47d61224188885_001.jpg


Image 1

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/111230_6e47d61224188885_001full.jpg

Early in December 2021, DEESSE has already announced its $2 Million value Seed Round Funding. This new partnership with YGG SEA will help DEESSE further expand its infrastructure and guild system in the future. The core values of the two projects are in close alignment with one another as both seek to create financial opportunities for gamers through economic expansion of the metaverse.

Players of DEESSE initially acquire character NFTs and will travel with maidens on a challenging journey around the world following clues left by the missing Goddesses. The NFTs' attributes could be upgraded by using wearables, equipment, gear, and other in-game items. Along with winning battles and acquiring advancements of higher levels, the goddess will level up, unlocking new skills or capabilities.

While the game itself is under development, new features are being rolled out on an ongoing basis, including Dungeons, Alliance, Graphic creation bonus, extra bonus for strategic planning.

"We are excited to have YGG as our partner. As the leader guild in the industry, YGG has been making gamefi projects thriving. We hope to see the enthusiasm guilds bring to the game and we are confident that they will love the fantastic DEESSE," said by the founder of DEESSE.

About DEESSE

DEESSE is a blockchain-enabled, idle Role-Playing Game (RPG) or Card Placement Game (CPG) with progress-based and skill-based features and incorporating Play to Earn mechanics, allowing players to earn tokens and NFT in the gameplay. DEESSE will be available on mobile apps and web pages.

About YGG SEA

YGG SEA is a SubDAO of YGG, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for acquiring and managing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in the Metaverse. The mission of YGG SEA is to create the biggest and most sustainable Play-To-Earn virtual economy focused on Southeast Asia.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/111230_6e47d61224188885_002.jpg


Image 2

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/111230_6e47d61224188885_002full.jpg

Learn more about DEESSE

Official website：https://deesse.art/
White paper：https://docs.deesse.art/
Twitter：https://twitter.com/deesse_2021
Telegram：http://t.me/deesse2021
Discord：http://deesse.art/discord

Contact

President Assistant
Sandragcw
DEESSE
marketing@deesse.art
8170-3196-6660

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111230


© Newsfilecorp 2022
