Yield on 30-year Treasury Hits 2% for First Time Since Pandemic

By Matt Wirz

The yield of the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond pushed past 2% Monday for the first time since February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic roiled government-debt markets.

The move comes amid a recent surge in yields of longer-term Treasury bonds compared with short-term debt as traders bet that government stimulus will accelerate a rebound in economic growth.

Bond investors closely watch the differential between interest rates on short and longer-dated Treasurys as a bellwether for growth and inflation, which can push bond yields up as the Federal Reserve raises short-term rates and investors demand higher returns to lend out capital.

That bodes well for corporations, consumers and the banks that lend to them, but poorly for investors who buy Treasury bonds in the near term.

"You get these psychological levels and 2% is a big one for the market," said Michael Contopoulos, director of fixed income at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. When 30-year yields exceed 2% and inflation starts to pick up at the same time, they serve as clear leading indicators of economic growth, he said.

The 30-year yield has breached a key technical level, "which now opens the way towards [a range of] 2.44% to 2.47%," Citigroup Inc. analysts wrote in a research report. "We expect the yield move can extend in the medium-term."

While long-term Treasury bond yields are rising, short-term yields remain near all-time lows, reflecting concerns about a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in recent months and an accompanying economic slowdown. The Fed is keeping short-term interest rates low in an effort to boost activity.

The yield spread between two-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose as high as 1.074 percentage points Monday, the widest since the spring of 2017, according to data from Ryan ALM and Tradeweb ICE. The yield on the 10-year note rose as high as 1.2% before subsiding to 1.158% Monday, compared with a close of 1.168% Friday.

Bond yields rise when prices fall and the widening differential indicates that the investor shift away from safe-haven assets into riskier securities is picking up pace, analysts said. Stocks and oil both rose Monday amid a broad rally in riskier assets.

The widening gap also augurs well for U.S. banks, as the rates they can charge on loans rises while the interest rates they must pay on customer deposits remain pegged near-record lows by Fed policy.

Holders of Treasury bonds, particularly longer-term debt, have the most to lose from the trend and some may be looking to reduce their exposure.

"Large losses from long duration positions suggests pressure is building for a position unwind," the Citigroup analysts said in their report.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com

