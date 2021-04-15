Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yields on 10-year JGB flat despite healthy auction demand

04/15/2021 | 06:07am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds were unchanged on Thursday even as an auction drew healthy demand, while overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on investor sentiment.

Earlier on Thursday, a liquidity auction at the Ministry of Finance received bids worth 4.7 times the amount available, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 3.66 at the previous auction.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.085% and the 20-year JGB yield was also flat at 0.455%. The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.650% and the 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.690%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 151.36, with a trading volume of 15,183 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aDollar sets four-week low as Fed's dovish message takes hold
RE
01:29aKKR-backed AppLovin raises $2 billion in U.S. IPO at over $28 billion valuation
RE
01:25aGambling firm Entain launches share ownership plan in ESG push
RE
01:20aIndonesia's exports and imports grow more than expected in March
RE
01:19aIndia breaches 200,000 daily COVID-19 cases as hospital beds, oxygen fall short
RE
01:17aChina dollar issuers face pressure on Huarong debt concerns
RE
01:17aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹26,000 cr on April 16, 2021
PU
01:07aYields on 10-year JGB flat despite healthy auction demand
RE
01:00aU.S. seeks to polish tarnished reputation with new climate change pledges ahead of Earth Day
RE
12:59aERDOGAN'S NEW DOVE : Five questions for Turkey's central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
2DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
3KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak
4Asian shares defensive, dollar struggles near 1-mth lows
5GameStop CEO forfeits over 587,000 shares for not meeting targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ