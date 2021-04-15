Yields on 10-year JGB flat despite healthy auction demand

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bonds were unchanged on Thursday even as an
auction drew healthy demand, while overnight gains in U.S.
Treasury yields weighed on investor sentiment.
Earlier on Thursday, a liquidity auction at the Ministry of
Finance received bids worth 4.7 times the amount available,
higher than a bid-cover ratio of 3.66 at the previous auction.
The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.085%
and the 20-year JGB yield was also flat at
0.455%.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.650% and the 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis
point to 0.690%.
The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
minus 0.100%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to
151.36, with a trading volume of 15,183 lots.
