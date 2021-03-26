Yields on 10-year JGBs unchanged on year-end thin trade

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yields were flat on Friday, in thin trade ahead of the fiscal year close this month, while U.S. Treasury yields stabilising after sharp gains capped investor appetite.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.080% and the 20-year JGB yield was also unchanged at 0.455%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose two basis points to 0.650%, the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose two basis points to 0.690%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 151.36, with a trading volume of 11,348 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)