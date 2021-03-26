Yields on 10-year JGBs unchanged on year-end thin trade

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark 10-year
government bond yields were flat on Friday, in thin trade ahead
of the fiscal year close this month, while U.S. Treasury yields
stabilising after sharp gains capped investor appetite.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.080% and
the 20-year JGB yield was also unchanged at
0.455%.
The 30-year JGB yield rose two basis points
to 0.650%, the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis
point to minus 0.105%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose two basis points
to 0.690%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to
151.36, with a trading volume of 11,348 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)