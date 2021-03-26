Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yields on 10-year JGBs unchanged on year-end thin trade

03/26/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yields were flat on Friday, in thin trade ahead of the fiscal year close this month, while U.S. Treasury yields stabilising after sharp gains capped investor appetite.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.080% and the 20-year JGB yield was also unchanged at 0.455%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose two basis points to 0.650%, the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose two basis points to 0.690%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 151.36, with a trading volume of 11,348 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:51aSuez ship congestion could delay 10 LNG deliveries to Europe, analysts say
RE
03:50aTokyo port to waive entry fee for ships powered by LNG, hydrogen
RE
03:47aConsumer bounce lifts China shares; blue-chips break 5-week losing streak
RE
03:39aGarden party plans help push up UK retail sales
RE
03:39aSouth Africa's rand recovers from two-week low as central bank keeps rates on hold
RE
03:31aBOJ forms panel to help guide central bank digital currency experiment
RE
03:29aU.K. Retail Sales Recovered Slightly in February
DJ
03:28aYields on 10-year JGBs unchanged on year-end thin trade
RE
03:27aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN  : India-Sierra Leone Foreign Office Consultations (March 25, 2021)
PU
03:26aBOJ forms panel to help guide c.bank digital currency experiment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
2Suez blockage sets shipping rates racing, oil and gas tankers diverted away
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Aviva sells Polish business to Allianz for $2.9 billion
4BAIDU INC SHARES SET TO OPEN DOWN 9.09% IN HONG KONG
5New wave of 'hacktivism' adds twist to cybersecurity woes
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ