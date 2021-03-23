Yields on longer-term JGB fall tracking U.S. Treasuries move

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Yields on longer term Japanese
government bonds fell, tracking U.S. Treasuries as investors bet
on a faster economic recovery in the United States and higher
inflation pressures.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points
to 0.445%, while the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5
basis point to 0.625%.
The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to
0.670%.
The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at
0.075%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis
point to minus 0.095%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to
151.28, with a trading volume of 10,971 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)