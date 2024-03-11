Yields: slight rise in yields after the upturn from 4 to 8/3

Bond markets start the week on a heavy note, with OATs down +4.4pts to 2.762% and Bunds +3.5pts to 2.3030%.

Italian BTPs are also under pressure, down +5pts to 3.622%.



Across the Channel, the deterioration appears marginal, with +2.5pts to 4.005%.

The same spread of +2.5pts on T-Bonds to 4.1030%.



This slight rise in yields does not affect gold, which is still holding firm at $2,180/Oz.



No data were on the agenda in Europe on Monday, but the following days will see the release of the latest inflation figures in Germany and France for February, as well as industrial production in the eurozone and the UK for January.



The week promises to be a busy one for statistics in the United States, with various inflation figures, as well as retail sales and industrial production for last month.



To awaken investors' interest in a rather soporific market, we must turn to Bitcoin (+6%), which has broken a new intraday record high of $72,690 ($72,250 this evening), and - symbolically and for the 1st time - surpassed the value of gold bullion ($71,160)

.



