Yiling Pharmaceutical :, a Chinese Enterprise Going Global Under Intricate International Situations

12/12/2020 | 10:01pm EST
In recent years, the advance of traditional Chinese medicine to the world has become a major trend. Acupuncture-moxibustion, massage and traditional Chinese herbal medicine have been recognized by more and more people from different countries and regions. As a pioneer of introducing traditional Chinese medicine to go global, Yiling Pharmaceutical has been committed to the causes of promoting the international exchange and cooperation of traditional Chinese medicine, promoting technologies, drugs and standard of traditional Chinese medicine to the world, and building an internationally famed brand of traditional Chinese medicine; meanwhile, Yiling has also tried to introduce excellent overseas technologies and products into China to give full play to its role as a bridge and link.

When the novel coronavirus pneumonia was seriously spreading in China, Yiling actively participated in the work of preventing and controlling the pandemic and its product Lianhua Qingwen Capsules was recommended for use by The Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia published by Chinese authorities. In addition, Yiling has also shouldered global responsibility as a Chinese enterprise by helping other countries fight against the pandemic. According to census, Yiling has donated through the Red Cross Society of China drugs and funds worth more than RMB 20 Million Yuan at home and abroad including 3.5 Million Yuan of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules to Italy, Thailand, Iraq and other countries, 3 Million Yuan of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules donated to Shanghai Cooperation Organization, 2 Million Yuan cash donated as international humanitarian assistance. Yiling is willing to share its experience of fighting the pandemic and experience of many years’ medical research with the world.

Many of Yiling’s products have been well received in the international market. Lianhua Qingwen, its leading product, has recently obtained approval certificates from nearly 20 countries and regions, including the Philippines. According to reports, with the registration No. of THPR-50 in the Philippines, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules is categorized as a traditional plant medicine. At present, consumers in the Philippines can purchase Lianhua Qingwen at the South Star Drug, Watsons and Mercury Drug.


© Business Wire 2020
