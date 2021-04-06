Yokel Local : Is Now the Top-Tiered HubSpot Agency in Nevada

Yokel Local, a leading HubSpot marketing agency and creator of The World’s Best Buyer Persona® System, announced today that it’s the top-tiered HubSpot agency in Nevada. This makes Yokel Local the most successful HubSpot agency in the state.

Yokel Local also provided HubSpot with its biggest software sale of Q1 2021, by bringing on a client with 8.5 million contacts.

“It’s an honor to be the top-tiered HubSpot partner in Nevada,” Yokel Local Co-founder Stormie Andrews said. “We’ve earned this achievement through perseverance and raw talent, because when things got tough in 2020, we didn’t back down. We pushed harder and found ways to reach businesses that are thriving during the pandemic and are in need of marketing services. This is due to The World's Best Buyer Persona® System, which helped us create a successful marketing strategy for the new internal dialogue in our ideal buyers’ minds.”

Despite COVID-19’s nationwide economic recession, Yokel Local was able to increase its size by 50 percent in the past year, thanks to embracing the need to pivot its target audience and messaging. The digital agency’s revenue has also more than doubled from its lowest point during COVID.

HubSpot is a leading inbound marketing and CRM software provider. Marketing agencies that utilize the HubSpot platform are called HubSpot partners. The software giant ranks its partners based on how many HubSpot software clients they attain and the partners’ lead generation successes with those clients. Yokel Local is currently ranked Platinum, one of the highest possible rankings.

About Yokel Local:

Yokel Local is an award-winning, black-owned, full-service digital marketing agency and Platinum HubSpot partner located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since 2010, Yokel Local has provided local and nationwide companies with data-driven inbound strategies to enhance lead acquisition, sales, martech automation, customer experience and business growth. Yokel Local uses a unique and more effective marketing methodology than other agencies by focusing on consumer psychology as laid out in The World’s Best Buyer Persona® System, a world-famous buyer persona program created by one of the agency’s co-founders. Marketing services include full inbound strategies, PPC campaigns and consulting. For more information, contact Yokel Local at https://www.yokellocal.com or 702-331-3331.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005003/en/