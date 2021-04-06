Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yokel Local : Is Now the Top-Tiered HubSpot Agency in Nevada

04/06/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yokel Local, a leading HubSpot marketing agency and creator of The World’s Best Buyer Persona® System, announced today that it’s the top-tiered HubSpot agency in Nevada. This makes Yokel Local the most successful HubSpot agency in the state.

Yokel Local also provided HubSpot with its biggest software sale of Q1 2021, by bringing on a client with 8.5 million contacts.

“It’s an honor to be the top-tiered HubSpot partner in Nevada,” Yokel Local Co-founder Stormie Andrews said. “We’ve earned this achievement through perseverance and raw talent, because when things got tough in 2020, we didn’t back down. We pushed harder and found ways to reach businesses that are thriving during the pandemic and are in need of marketing services. This is due to The World's Best Buyer Persona® System, which helped us create a successful marketing strategy for the new internal dialogue in our ideal buyers’ minds.”

Despite COVID-19’s nationwide economic recession, Yokel Local was able to increase its size by 50 percent in the past year, thanks to embracing the need to pivot its target audience and messaging. The digital agency’s revenue has also more than doubled from its lowest point during COVID.

HubSpot is a leading inbound marketing and CRM software provider. Marketing agencies that utilize the HubSpot platform are called HubSpot partners. The software giant ranks its partners based on how many HubSpot software clients they attain and the partners’ lead generation successes with those clients. Yokel Local is currently ranked Platinum, one of the highest possible rankings.

About Yokel Local:
Yokel Local is an award-winning, black-owned, full-service digital marketing agency and Platinum HubSpot partner located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since 2010, Yokel Local has provided local and nationwide companies with data-driven inbound strategies to enhance lead acquisition, sales, martech automation, customer experience and business growth. Yokel Local uses a unique and more effective marketing methodology than other agencies by focusing on consumer psychology as laid out in The World’s Best Buyer Persona® System, a world-famous buyer persona program created by one of the agency’s co-founders. Marketing services include full inbound strategies, PPC campaigns and consulting. For more information, contact Yokel Local at https://www.yokellocal.com or 702-331-3331.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:13pUMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:12pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Media Release issued by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of the Company
PU
01:12pPOLYPHOR  : Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
01:12pLITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT  : Investor Relations Campaign
PU
01:11pAFROIL : Lukoil rethinks Sangomar bid
AQ
01:11pPRISM RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Resumption - PRS
AQ
01:11pPrestigious 2021 Philanthropic Award Winners Announced
PR
01:10pBRINK  : Brinks acquires PAI privately owned ATM services
AQ
01:10pDGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
01:10pDGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Wall Street takes a breather, Treasury yields dip as eyes turn to Fed
3WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
4NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Deutsche Bank is now Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ