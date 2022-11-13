Advanced search
Yoon and Kishida to continue discussions on pending issues

11/13/2022 | 06:44am EST
ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on Sunday to continue discussions for a prompt resolution of pending issues, Yoon's office said, as they seek to improve relations dogged by historical disputes.

Yoon and Kishida met in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
