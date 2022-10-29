Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Yoon declares mourning for South Korea after Halloween crush kills 151

10/29/2022 | 09:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stampede during Halloween festival in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday after a Halloween crush killed some 151 people in a packed nightlife area in Seoul.

Yoon expressed condolences to the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

"This is truly tragic," he said in a statement. "A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night."

A huge crowd celebrating in the popular Itaewon district surged into an alley on Saturday night, emergency officials said, adding the death toll could rise.

A further 76 people were injured in the melee, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.

Nineteen of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, the officials said,

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi, Choonsik Yoo Daewoung Kim, Hong-ji Kim, Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by William Mallard)

By Soo-hyang Choi, Daewoung Kim and Hongji Kim


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:09aMacau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer infected with COVID -media
RE
12:06aBrazil votes in heated Bolsonaro vs. Lula presidential runoff
RE
12:02aSomalia president: at least 100 people killed in car bombs
RE
10/29Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in car bombs
RE
10/29China central bank reaffirms it will step up support for real economy
RE
10/29He Lifeng: China's expected new economic tsar has big shoes to fill
RE
10/29Storm Nalgae death toll climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 missing
RE
10/29Yoon declares mourning for South Korea after Halloween crush kills 151
RE
10/29China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier
RE
10/29Russia is weaponizing food with halt of Black Sea grain exports -Blinken
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Blinken talks with Indian counterpart on Ukraine - U.S. State Departmen..
2Macau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer infected with COVID -..
3Macau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer infected with COVID -..
4Brazil votes in heated Bolsonaro vs. Lula presidential runoff
5China central bank reaffirms it will step up support for real economy

HOT NEWS