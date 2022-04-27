Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

York strips its duke, Prince Andrew, of 'freedom of city' honour

04/27/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Memorial service for Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey

LONDON (Reuters) - The northern English city of York on Wednesday stripped Britain's Prince Andrew, who is the Duke of York, of the freedom of the city.

Local councillors voted en masse to rescind the honour bestowed on Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, in 1987.

Andrew, who has fallen from grace as a member of Britain's royal family, in February settled a U.S. lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager, potentially sparing him further embarrassment.

"The honorary freedom of our great city is bestowed on those who represent the very best of York. It's inappropriate for Prince Andrew to retain any connection to our city," said Darryl Smalley, a York city councillor.

Andrew, 62, did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle the civil lawsuit. He has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

Giuffre's case had focused on Andrew's friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and sex offender who Giuffre said had also sexually abused her. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Andrew has denied accusations that he forced Giuffre, who now lives in Australia, to have sex when aged 17 more than two decades ago at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan and Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The royal family in January removed Andrew's military titles and royal patronages and said he would no longer be known as "His Royal Highness".

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30pMicrosoft and Visa fuel rebound on Wall Street
RE
02:29pBunge says updating select facilities to crush new oilseed covercress
RE
02:28pU.S. charges Archegos founder Hwang, alleges 'brazen' fraud, manipulation scheme
RE
02:27pNew York's top court invalidates Democratic-backed congressional map
RE
02:24pEu energy head simson says eu advising companies to respect exis…
RE
02:22pRussian central bank puts brakes on sale of shares converted from GDRs
RE
02:22pEXCLUSIVE : After pandemic drop, Canada's detention of immigrants rises again
RE
02:16pBrazil eyes social security plan for mobile app workers
RE
02:15pJOHN ROBERTS : Breyer hears last U.S. Supreme Court argument, with a tribute from Roberts
RE
02:15pBoeing CEO knocks planemaker's deal with Trump on Air Force One
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
2Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
3Commodity stocks keep Europe buoyant as Russia gas supply concerns ling..
4Deutsche Bank extends quarterly profit streak but Ukraine clouds outloo..
5Alphabet A : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS