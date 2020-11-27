Log in
Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Half-year Report

11/27/2020 | 10:04am EST
Company No: 4636719

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited
Publication of Interim Financial Statements
27 November 2020

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited announces that its unaudited interim financial results for the six months to 30 September 2020 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The results are also available on the Yorkshire Water website.

For further information please contact:
KATHY SMITH
COMPANY SECRETARY
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD
BD6 2SZ
Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk


© PRNewswire 2020
