Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

You caught me: Pope congratulates reporter who saw him at record shop

01/20/2022 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope makes surprise visit to a record store in Rome

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has congratulated the reporter who caught him visiting old friends who run a Rome record shop this week, joking that it was his "bad luck" that the news got out.

The visit on Tuesday night was to have remained secret but Javier Martinez-Brocal of the Rome Reports television news agency was in the area in central Rome by chance. He filmed it with his smart phone, posted it on Twitter, and it went viral.

In a letter sent to Martinez-Brocal on Thursday, Francis, 85, congratulated him on his work and lamented his own misfortune.

"You can't deny that it was a case of bad luck ... that after taking all the precautions, there was a reporter there at the taxi rank," Francis said in the letter Martinez-Brocal shared with colleagues on Friday.

"One should not lose one's sense of humour," Francis said. "Thanks for doing your job, even if it did put the pope in difficulty."

Francis, who shuns bulletproof cars and visible police escorts, arrived at the StereoSound record shop near the ancient Pantheon in a simple white Fiat 500 driven by a Vatican employee. He stayed inside the for about 15 minutes.

The shop's owners later said they had become friends with him years ago when he was Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, archbishop of Buenos Aires.

He would visit their shop to buy classical music records and CDs when he was in Rome on Church business and stayed at a nearby residence for visiting clerics.

"What I miss the most (since he became pope) s not being able to walk around the streets, as I did in Buenos Aires, walking from one parish to another," Francis wrote.

The shop owners later said they gave the pope a boxed-set of classical music CDs but declined to be more specific.

Francis is known to like Beethoven, Mozart and Bach -- and even tango music from his native Argentina.

It was not the first time the pope has visited a Rome shop. In 2015, two years after his election, he ordered a new pair of eyeglasses from a Rome optician. They were to have been delivered to the Vatican but he decided to go pick them up himself.

He also once went to a store to pick up a pair of orthopaedic shoes.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.05% 118.0581 Delayed Quote.0.96%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -1.26% 58.21 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.16% 104.31 Delayed Quote.1.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56pU.S. panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks interview with Ivanka Trump
RE
01:55pBipartisan U.S. Senate group seeks Plan B on voting rights after Democratic bill's defeat
RE
01:53pQatar Airways, Airbus court hearing set for late April
RE
01:52pGeorgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe
RE
01:48pUnion Pacific signals staff crunch from COVID-19 to pressure volumes
RE
01:47pU.S. imposes sanctions on Ukrainians accused of spreading Russian disinformation
RE
01:46pNO VAX, NO MEAL : Some Polish restaurants impose entry curbs amid criticism of light-touch rules
RE
01:43pArgentina rains cap crop losses from drought, with outlook positive
RE
01:43pGM to deliver electric SUV Cadillac Lyriq to customers in 'few months'
RE
01:42pWells Fargo says U.S. regulator has terminated 2015 consent order
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
3Wall Street rallies as bond sell-off pauses, oil gains
4PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling

HOT NEWS