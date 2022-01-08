Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

You wanted Harry Reid 'in the foxhole with you' -Obama

01/08/2022 | 04:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Despite the years he spent in Congress, despite all the power he wielded, his reputation as being the consummate Washington insider... What I came to realize was that Harry always remained something of an outsider in Washington," Obama said.

Reid helped secure congressional passage of Obama's signature healthcare law in 2010 over sharp opposition from Republicans, and the former president said he could not have asked for a better friend.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pUK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says
RE
04:56pYou wanted Harry Reid 'in the foxhole with you' -Obama
RE
04:49pBiden, Obama laud former Senator Harry Reid at Nevada memorial service
RE
04:44pExclusive-Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal
RE
04:30pExclusive-Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal
RE
03:57pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 834,077 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
03:57pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 834,077 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 831,729 in previous report on jan 7
RE
03:57pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 59,521,277 as of yesterday vs 58,689,973 in previous report on jan 7
RE
03:27pU.s. cdc says as of january 8, 74,617,848 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:27pU.s. cdc says 207,452,448 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of jan 8 vs 207,229,983 individuals as of jan 7
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Serbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto - PM Brnabic
3Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
4Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
5Exclusive Speaker Interview with Karen Capper, AstraZeneca Ahead of the..

HOT NEWS