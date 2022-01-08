You wanted Harry Reid 'in the foxhole with you' -Obama
01/08/2022 | 04:56pm EST
"Despite the years he spent in Congress, despite all the power he wielded, his reputation as being the consummate Washington insider... What I came to realize was that Harry always remained something of an outsider in Washington," Obama said.
Reid helped secure congressional passage of Obama's signature healthcare law in 2010 over sharp opposition from Republicans, and the former president said he could not have asked for a better friend.