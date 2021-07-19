YouTube LLC : BTS and YouTube announce ‘Permission to Dance' challenge only on YouTube Shorts

Play button Play button icon BTS (방탄소년단) 'Permission to Dance' Official MV

BTS is inviting the world to dance along with them to their new track, 'Permission to Dance,' for the first-ever worldwide dance challenge on YouTube Shorts, following our global expansion last week.

''Permission to Dance' is a song that will get everyone's heart pumping and dancing again. We also prepared the 'Permission to Dance Challenge' with YouTube Shorts so please stay tuned for more.'



Starting this Friday, anyone from across the globe can create a 15-second YouTube Short right from the YouTube mobile app, replicating the core dance moves from the 'Permission to Dance' music video. The dance moves for this challenge are the 'International Sign' gestures that the septet was seen doing in the music video, bearing the meaning 'Joy,' 'Dance' and 'Peace'.

As the 'Permission to Dance'' lyrics encourage listeners to move to the rhythm of their heartbeat, BTS is bringing the world together again with this special dance and inviting people to add their own style to their YouTube Shorts creations..