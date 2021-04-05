Young Alfred : Unlocks Home Insurance for CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® Members.

Young Alfred, the most advanced home insurance shopping platform on the market, is excited to announce it has partnered with the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) and is now available through REALTOR® Secure Transaction. Young Alfred can quickly and easily shop and compare quotes from over 40+ carriers to find the best insurance coverage that meets C.A.R. members’ clients’ specific needs and budget. Young Alfred provides comprehensive bindable quotes for clients to purchase coverage the same day to ensure home buyers close on time. Young Alfred also ensures that C.A.R. members are front and center when it is time for their clients to renew their home insurance each year.

“We specialize in finding clients the best-priced insurance to meet their needs and budget. Our goal at Young Alfred is to help clients remain stress-free and close on time by doing the home insurance shopping for them,” says David Stasie, Co-founder and Co-CEO at Young Alfred. “We turn a 5-hour process into an easy 15-minute application.”

“Moving and finding homeowners insurance can be stressful and time consuming. We want to provide an insurance solution that helps save C.A.R. members’ clients’ time and money,” says Jared Martin, Chair of REBS, LLC, a subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®. C.A.R. members simply activate a Young Alfred account to invite their clients to shop and compare insurance for their new home. Clients can request a Young Alfred quote on the partner site: https://car.youngalfred.com/ or C.A.R. members can invite their clients to secure home insurance through C.A.R.’s REALTOR® Secure Transaction.

About Young Alfred

Young Alfred is the most advanced home insurance shopping platform on the market. The company uses data to match consumers to the best coverage options and allows them to buy without having to pick up the phone. Young Alfred has direct partnerships with over 40+ insurance carriers and is licensed in 50 states. Young Alfred has offices in NY, PA, and AZ. Learn more about Young Alfred: https://www.youngalfred.com/

About California Association of REALTORS®: Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (https://www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

