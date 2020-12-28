Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Young Investors Challenge : Announces its Unprecedented Investment Competition

12/28/2020 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A Free Investment Competition for Teenagers in Canada and the US with $10,000 in Prizes

MONTREAL, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Young Investors Challenge is pleased to announce its free online investment competition for 13- to 19-year-olds in Canada and the United States launching on January 4, 2021. Using an innovative web and mobile platform developed by three 18-year-old students, participants will have the opportunity to compete for $10,000 worth of cash and prizes risk-free.

Teenagers will have access to a virtual paper portfolio of $100,000 to invest in S&P 500® stocks and ETFs, including Apple (NASD: AAPL), Microsoft (NASD: MSFT), Facebook (NASD: FB), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A; BRK.B), and Tesla (NASD: TSLA). Participants will compete in challenges focused on portfolio performance and strategy development and will be judged by industry professionals and leaders from prominent organizations in investment banking, wealth management and financial services.

"In this day and age, financial literacy has become crucial for the youth. Our organization focuses on promoting saving and investment practises amongst the younger generation. With the platform we have created for the Challenge, teens will be able to learn the art of finance in a fun and engaging way," said founders Charles Frédette, Philip Becker and Ryan Dollinger, CEGEP students from Marianopolis College and the Collégial Sainte-Anne.

About the Young Investors Challenge: Founded in 2020, the Young Investors Challenge is a registered Canadian not-for-profit corporation spearheaded by Charles Frédette, Philip Becker and Ryan Dollinger. The organization is backed and funded by the National Bank of Canada, DZD Hardwood, RisingYouth, the Government of Canada, IEX Cloud, and Collège Sainte-Anne.

For more information on the Young Investors Challenge, please contact Charles Frédette at charles@yichallenge.com or 1 (800) 913-6675 and visit the website at www.yichallenge.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/young-investors-challenge-announces-its-unprecedented-investment-competition-301198610.html

SOURCE Young Investors Challenge


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aPFIZER : Iran says Pfizer vaccine batch expected from US benefactors
AQ
10:41aINSIGHTS ON THE SMART FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET 2020-2024 : COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio
BU
10:37aGold advances on U.S. stimulus cheer, weak dollar
RE
10:35aALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of no. 92 ind 3 of Law no. 24/2017 (ALRO S.A. & ALUM S.A.)
PU
10:34aINHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
PR
10:33aSCPHARMACEUTICALS : Evercore Conference Presentation
PU
10:32aWall St hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill
RE
10:32aEHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
GL
10:31aWall St hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill
RE
10:31aEDGEWARE : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Edgeware AB (publ)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ