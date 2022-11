It's part of 'bicibus,' or Barcelona's bike bus

The citizen-led project allows hundreds of

children to cycle safely to school in a convoy

"I have to wake up earlier... Yes, I like it, partly because I want to go on the Bicibus, but I also feel very sleepy."

It started in 2021 with just one route

And has since expanded to 15

Parent volunteers and a police road escort

ensure safety for the young cyclists

Organizers estimate 700 people used the routes

in 2020-21, translating into 15,000 commutes