Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Young people take hardest blows on the labour market

04/01/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Despite the sharp contraction of the Dutch economy in 2020, the unemployment rate increased only moderately last year. This conceals a number of deviating underlying developments in the labour market. The employment situation of young people in particular has deteriorated as a result of the crisis.

Surprising development in unemployment rate

Dutch gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 3.8% last year, the strongest contraction since World War II. The dynamics of the Dutch economy showed a record GDP contraction in the second quarter of 2020, followed by unprecedented growth in the third quarter. These strong movements also affected the labour market. In the second quarter of 2020, almost 300,000 jobs disappeared on balance compared to the previous quarter, and the unemployment rate rose from 2.9% in March to 4.6% in August (Figure 1, left).

However, unemployment fell again after the summer, which was unexpected. The unemployment rate continued to decline, even after the tightening of containment measures in October, to 3.6% in February 2021. Employment - measured as the number of persons employed in the labour force - has been rising slowly since the start of the summer in 2020 (Figure 2, right) These figures not only illustrate the resilience and robustness of the Dutch economy, but are also linked to the generous package of support measures provided by the Dutch government.

Adaptability mainly on account of young workers

Significant differences underlie these developments, however. For example, the overall employment loss was mainly borne by flex workers, since their contracts are the easiest and most economical to dissolve.

The unemployment dynamics for young people (15-25 age bracket) stand out here. The unemployment rate in this group increased much more strongly than in any other age group (Figure 1, left). While the unemployment rate for those aged 25-45 increased by 2 percentage points (from 1.9% to 3.9%) between March and August, youth unemployment increased by 5 percentage points (from 6.3% to 11.3%).

The difference in employment trends between young people and other age groups is even more pronounced. For example, the number of young people in the labour force decreased by 9.3% in May 2020 compared to the start of the crisis in March 2020, while the number of 25-45-year-olds in the working population reached its lowest point in September 2020, with a contraction of 'only' 0.7%. Since December 2020, the number of persons employed in the 25-45 age bracket has been higher again than in March. The number of young people in the labour force, however, has been falling again since October 2020. In February 2021, this number was still 5% below the March 2020 level. This is related to the fact that the vast majority of young workers have flexible employment contracts and that a relatively large share of them work in the sectors that are hit hardest, such as the hospitality and retail trade.

Job opportunities may reverse when recovery sets in

Young people absorb a large part of the cyclical fluctuations, which is a common pattern. Once the economy starts to recover and businesses start looking for staff, many young people will find a new job quickly, since they are available for work and relatively cheap.

There is a real chance that the labour market position of older age groups will come under pressure once economic recovery sets in. The impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic was mitigated last year due to the generous support policy of the Dutch government. An increase in the number of bankruptcies and reorganisations seems inevitable after the expiry of the support measures and job losses among older age groups with permanent contracts will rise as a result. As seen in the aftermath of the 2009 financial crisis, the recovery will lead to shifts in the workforce of businesses and is likely to boost the employment of younger workers and flexible work.

Disclaimer

DNB - De Nederlandsche Bank published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:31aCHANGE IN KAMUX CORPORATION'S MANAGEMENT TEAM : Ilkka Virtanen to take up new responsibilities outside the company
AQ
02:31aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES  : acquires AutoRestore Limited from Belron International
EQ
02:31aPRESS RELEASE  : AURELIUS acquires AutoRestore Limited from Belron International
DJ
02:31aARTNET AG : Artnet AG: Record Revenues And Strong Growth in Coronavirus Year 2020
EQ
02:30aSUPREMA HQ  : facial recognition devices fully integrated with Nedap's AEOS
PU
02:30aNidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase
GL
02:28aCANON  : Link to the Extraordinary Report (Result of Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the 120th Business Term)
PU
02:28aVICTORIA OIL & GAS  : Corporate and Operational Update
PU
02:28aTETRA BIO PHARMA  : Receives Second Compliant Rating on Inspection from Health Canada
PU
02:28aBANK OF JAPAN  : Tokyo stocks end higher on upbeat business sentiment data
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
2Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter
3Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
4361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENT IN..
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : to build battery-based solar energy storage project in California
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ