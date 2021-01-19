Log in
Your Money and Coronavirus: Resources for Financial Relief

01/19/2021 | 10:52pm EST
January 19, 2021
Federal Resources for Quicker Financial Relief

The Treasury Department is delivering the second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans. There is no action required by eligible individuals to receive this second payment.

As with the first round of payments in 2020, most recipients will receive these payments by direct deposit. For Social Security and other beneficiaries who received the first round of payments via Direct Express, they will receive this second payment the same way.

Anyone who received the first round of payments in 2020 but doesn't receive a payment via direct deposit will generally receive a check or, in some instances, a debit card. For those in this category, the payments will conclude in January. If additional legislation is enacted to provide for an additional amount, the Economic Impact Payments that have been issued will be topped up as quickly as possible.

Eligible individuals who did not receive an Economic Impact Payment -- either the first or the second payment - will be able to claim it when they file their 2020 taxes in 2021. The IRS urges taxpayers who didn't receive a payment this year to review the eligibility criteria when they file their 2020 taxes; many people, including recent college graduates, may be eligible to claim it. People will see the Economic Impact Payments (EIP) referred to as the Recovery Rebate Credit (RRC) on Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR since the EIPs are an advance payment of the RRC.

For more information please see:

For more information on all federal government activities related to COVID-19 response, please visit USA.GOV/Coronavirus.

Read More

Personal Finance and Consumer Protection

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 03:51:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
