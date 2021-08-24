Youtech : Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Fifth Year in a Row

Youtech Agency (the "Company"), a full-service in-house digital marketing agency, has again been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

The publication recently released its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, where Youtech was named based on its annual revenue growth of 43 percent. This is the fifth consecutive year that Youtech ranked on the list, confirming the high demand for its marketing services around the country. Only four percent of companies who make the list go on to do so for five consecutive years.

“We are humbled and excited to appear on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year,” commented Youtech Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wilbur You. “This accomplishment is a testament to our rockstar team at Youtech. Over the last year, our team has increased by 40 percent, and we are hiring at all three of our locations. We are not slowing down.”

Youtech recently expanded its operations by opening a new office in Dallas, TX. Due to its explosive growth in Arizona, the Company is also moving to a larger office in the greater Phoenix area.

Youtech is hiring at all three locations in Chicago, IL, Scottsdale, AZ, and Dallas, TX. For those interested in joining the team, please visit https://www.youtechagency.com/careers/.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which became available on newsstands on August 20.

Wilbur You was also recently honored by Forbes 30 Under 30 for his and Youtech's accomplishments.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000:

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com

About Youtech:

Youtech & Associates Inc. ("Youtech") is a full-service in-house digital marketing agency with humble roots that has developed into a powerhouse of growth since 2012. To stay ahead, you have to be ahead. Youtech combines the best in digital and traditional marketing to deliver results you can see. We are movers and shakers who are never stagnant, constantly improving our business model to find more ways to change the game. By staying on top of our industry, our clients can stay on top of theirs. Catch us if you can.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005799/en/