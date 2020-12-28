Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Youth Cycling Association Recognized by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as National Youth Sports Strategy Champion

12/28/2020 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth Cycling Association was recognized as a National Youth Sports Strategy Champion by the United States Department of Health and Human Services in December 2020 for the role they play in the development of a more equitable sports landscape for future generations.

Youth Cycling Association is featured on the federal health.gov website as an important resource moving towards inclusion in sports. [Link: https://health.gov/our-work/physical-activity/national-youth-sports-strategy/nyss-champions]

Says founder and President of Youth Cycling Association, Sean Wilson, Ph.D., “Our organizations pride themselves on being about inclusion and acceptance. We will continue to guide our young riders into developing their own identity within the sport.”

Wilson is the founder of Youth Cycling Association, and also a second organization recognized by the Department of Health and Human Services, called GS Andiamo, a nonprofit locally providing cycling opportunities for youth of all ages and abilities in the Inland Empire. The listings on Health.gov solidify the place of Youth Cycling Association within a growing network of organizations partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to improve access and opportunity in the youth sports landscape in America.

The National Youth Sports Strategy is the first federal roadmap to increase awareness of the benefits of youth sports participation as well as recruit and engage volunteers in youth sports programming.

ABOUT YOUTH CYCLING ASSOCIATION: Founded in 2019, Youth Cycling Association believes each child deserves the opportunity to succeed and thrive. Members are joined by a movement that facilitates quality youth cycling programs, promotes equitable opportunity, and focuses on greater inclusion of women, people of color, and people with disabilities in sport. Youth Cycling Association supports acceptance, youth involvement, acknowledgment, equality, and diversity through the sport of cycling. http://YCAcycling.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL YOUTH SPORTS STRATEGY: The National Youth Sports Strategy is an essential resource for policymakers and key decision-makers in youth sports. It aims to unite U.S. youth sports culture around a shared vision: that one day, all youth will have the opportunity, motivation, and access to play sports — regardless of their race, ethnicity, sex, ability, or ZIP code. The National Youth Sports Strategy is the first Federal roadmap with actionable strategies to increase participation in youth sports, increase awareness of the benefits of youth sports participation, monitor and evaluate youth sports participation, and recruit and engage volunteers in youth sports programming. https://health.gov/our-work/physical-activity/national-youth-sports-strategy.

Media Contact: Jess Block Nerren - Jess@feltenmedia.com - 909-706-8525


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aCOMMERZBANK : to book 610 mln euro restructuring charge in Q4
RE
11:21aADIDAS : Says More Than 60% of Products Will Be Made With Sustainable Materials in 2021
DJ
11:21aDGAP-PVR : Münchener -6-
DJ
11:21aDGAP-PVR : Münchener -5-
DJ
11:21aDGAP-PVR : Münchener -4-
DJ
11:21aDGAP-PVR : Münchener -3-
DJ
11:21aROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N : Boskalis update share buyback
PU
11:21aDGAP-PVR : Münchener -2-
DJ
11:21aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : API Integrations Enable Workato to Work Smarter, Not Harder
PU
11:21aDGAP-PVR : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : ups stock buyback plan but shares continue to dip

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ