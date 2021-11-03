Youth INC Honors Sister Tesa Fitzgerald, CSJ, with Lifetime Achievement Award at its Celebration Gala

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth INC is proud to honor Sister Tesa Fitzgerald, CSJ, founder and executive director emeritus, Hour Children, with its inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at its 27th Annual Celebration Gala on Monday, November 8, 2021.



“Youth INC’s Lifetime Achievement Award was designed to recognize exceptional leaders in the nonprofit sector for their uncompromising devotion and lifelong contributions to the youth of New York City,” said Wray Thorn, founder and CEO, Clear Heights Capital and Youth INC board co-chair. Sister Tesa, who founded Hour Children, a longstanding Youth INC nonprofit partner and a leading provider of prison- and community-based family services, has spent her career championing life-changing services offered with dignity and compassion to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women and their children in New York. “I’ve witnessed firsthand the life changing impact that ‘Sister T,’ as she’s affectionately known, has had for countless women and youth through Hour Children over many years and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award,” said Thorn.

“I am humbled to receive Youth INC’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Thirty-five years is a long time to give to one cause - a lifetime, in fact,” said Sister Tesa. “I have been blessed with many partners along the way, not the least of which has been Youth INC which challenged us, supported us, and shared many moments of success and joy. I am grateful for all of it.”

Sister Tesa is also the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the 2014 Opus Prize, 2013 White House Champion of Change and 2012 CNN Hero.

“Youth INC exists to deepen the impact of our powerful network of nonprofit partners so that all young people in New York City can thrive,” said Rehana Farrell, executive director, Youth INC. “Under the direction of Sister Tesa, Hour Children has achieved a historic five percent recidivism rate for participants in its community-based program, compared to a 29 percent statewide rate for women, exemplifying the extraordinary impact Hour Children has had on our community.”

Alongside Sister Tesa, Youth INC will also recognize Adena Friedman, president and CEO, Nasdaq, at its Celebration Gala, with the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award for her distinguished leadership in advancing diversity, social responsibility, and inclusive board governance. Prior honoree, Roger Ferguson, former president and CEO, TIAA and former vice chairman, Board of Governors to the US Federal Reserve System, and Annette Nazareth, senior counsel, Davis Polk & Wardwell and former commissioner, US Securities and Exchange Commission, will be presenting this year’s award to Friedman. During the event, Friedman will join Youth INC’s National Advisory Board member, John Waldron, president and COO, Goldman Sachs, in a fireside chat on current issues in business and philanthropy.



Youth INC’s Celebration Gala is the organization’s signature event through which it raises over $2 million annually to provide its network of more than 75 nonprofit partners with the tools and resources they need to help over 200,000 New York City youth achieve their full potential. The event will also bring together a slate of influential business leaders who will serve as vice chairs to help Youth INC reach its most ambitious fundraising goal yet, including:

Event Co-Chairs include:

Celebration Gala is made possible through the generous support of Youth INC sponsors, including:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

