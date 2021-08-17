Log in
Youtooz : Brings Iconic Cowboy Bebop Anime Series to Life With New Collaboration

08/17/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
Five Limited Edition Vinyl Figures of Popular Cowboy Bebop Characters Drop Today

Youtooz, the company turning nostalgia and internet culture into amazing products that people love, today announced its first anime collection with Funimation. The company dropped six limited edition vinyl figures as part of the collaboration, bringing the beloved Cowboy Bebop anime series to life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005801/en/

Fans can find the Youtooz x Cowboy Bebop limited edition figure available for pre-order on August 17th. (Graphic: Youtooz)

“Cowboy Bebop is considered one of the greatest anime titles of all time, and we are excited to have had the opportunity to work with the Funimation team on this collection as our first anime drop with them,” said Austin Long, co-founder, Youtooz. “This collaboration will open the door to many new opportunities for Youtooz and showcase to our community that we're growing into additional verticals that bring them joy online.”

Critics have touted Cowboy Bebop as a masterpiece, and the series is credited with helping to introduce anime to a new wave of Western viewers in the early 2000s.

The Cowboy Bebop collection comprises five limited edition vinyl figures. Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, Edward, Jet Black, and Ein will be available direct-to-consumer online at Youtooz.com. The Ein limited edition vinyl figure will be available in retail exclusively at Books-A-Million.

These figures were developed as a part of a joint effort between Youtooz and Funimation.

“Funimation is thrilled to have Youtooz on board as a new collectibles licensee,” said Mitchel Berger, Senior Vice President, Global Commerce at Funimation. “Youtooz's unique talent for capturing iconic memes and moments into a single, adorably stylized vinyl figure makes us really excited for the memorable moments fans will be able to collect for Cowboy Bebop.”

Youtooz has tapped into its buzzing online community to build a growing universe of limited-edition figures, plushies and more that capture the best moments of internet culture. To learn more about Youtooz and explore the joy of the internet, visit www.youtooz.com.

About Youtooz

Youtooz turns the joy of internet culture into amazing products that people love. A consumer product company, Youtooz captures the best moments of the internet and brings them to life through high-quality, unique product drops. The company seeks inspiration from its community and content creators across the internet, and works together, along with its IP and License partners, to create collectibles, plushies and other products that bring joy to everyone. Since its launch in 2019, Youtooz has released more than 300 unique figures and believes that together, we can create joy in anything. To learn more, visit www.youtooz.com, and check us out on social on our Twitter and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
