Yuan ends at 19-month low, sluggish trade data reaffirms lockdown pain

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended losses to
close at a near 19-month low against a firmer dollar on Monday,
breaching key thresholds, as sluggish April trade data
reaffirmed market worries that COVID-19 induced lockdowns across
the country are taking a toll on economy.
The onshore spot yuan accelerated pace of losses
after falling past the psychologically-important 6.7 per dollar
before finishing domestic trading session at 6.7202, the weakest
such close since Oct. 15, 2020, down 551 pips, or 0.82%, from
previous late night close of 6.6651 last Friday.
Its offshore counterpart also touched a more than
1-1/2-year low to breach the key 6.75 per dollar level and
traded at 6.7680 per dollar around 0830 GMT.
The weakness came as China's export growth slowed to single
digits last month, while imports were unchanged as tighter and
wider COVID curbs halted factory production, disrupted supply
chains and triggered a collapse in domestic demand.
Pro-growth pledges made by the government and the existing
stringent virus containment measures have posed a policy
dilemma, as effectively highlighted by Premier Li Keqiang when
he pushed for government departments to prioritize helping
businesses retain jobs, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at
SPI asset management.
China's jobless rate rose to 5.8% in March, the highest
since May 2020.
Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.6899 per dollar, 567 pips
or 0.85% weaker than the previous fix 6.6332, the weakest since
Nov. 3, 2020.
Similar to last week, the official guidance came in firmer
than market projections. And, Monday's midpoint fixing was 51
pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 6.6950.
"Although the PBOC has been fixing USD/CNY spot at
lower-than-expected levels in recent days, the fixes have still
been at gradually higher levels. Thus, the PBOC is not standing
in the way of renminbi depreciation, merely trying to reduce the
volatility of the move," said Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist at
Royal Bank of Canada.
Still, many market participants argued that yuan weakness
was likely to persist in light of aggressive U.S. tightening and
domestic economic slowdown.
"The strength of the U.S. dollar and China's COVID-19 policy
and associated implementations were and were likely to continue
to be the main themes affecting CNY and other Asian currencies
in near term," said Li Lin, head of global markets research for
Asia at MUFG Bank.
Li cut her forecast for China's full-year GDP growth to 4.3%
from 5.2% previously, attributing the revision to China's
reiteration of its zero-COVID policy and continued strict
implementation by local governments.
Shanghai authorities have tightened city-wide lockdown
measures they imposed more than a month ago, prolonging into
late May an ordeal that the capital Beijing wants to avoid by
turning mass testing into an almost daily routine.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong & Simon Cameron-Moore)