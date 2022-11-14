Yuan ends at 2-month high on firmer guidance, policy support for property sector

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan finished
domestic trading session at a near two-month high against the
dollar on Monday, after the central bank lifted its official
guidance fixing by the most since 2005 when Beijing abandoned
the currency's decade-old peg against the greenback.
The onshore yuan ended at 7.0378 per dollar, the
strongest such close since Sept. 20, firming 557 pips or 0.8%
from the previous late night close of 7.0935 on Friday.
Its offshore counterpart followed suit to touch
7.0200 per dollar, its strongest since Oct.5, before settling
back to trade at 7.0360 by around 0830 GMT.
The yuan's rally coincides with a broad lift in Chinese
market sentiment on official moves to help the embattled
property sector and the government's decision to ease some of
the country's strict COVID-19 prevention controls.
COVID disruptions and the troubled property sector have long
been considered by China observers as the two main drags on the
world's second largest economy.
Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 7.0899 per dollar, 1,008
pips or 1.42% firmer than the previous fix of 7.1907.
Monday's official midpoint - the strongest since Sept.
27 - was the biggest one-day strengthening since the currency
reform in July 2005, when China revalued its currency by 2.1%
and revised rules governing the yuan.
Currency traders said the much strengthened midpoint fixing
opened upside room for the yuan.
"Investors rushed to cover their short yuan positions," said
a trader at a foreign bank.
Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said
uncertainties around the economic recovery will determine the
yuan's direction.
"We will certainly see some improvements in economic data,
but the extent is very uncertain," Cheung said.
Separately, some market attention will be shifted to a
meeting between the leaders of China and the United States.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived on Monday on the
Indonesian island of Bali, where he was due to talks with U.S.
President Joe Biden, ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit that is
expected to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
"The meeting is about maintaining communication and both
sides are likely to be cordial at the heads of state level, and
no breakthroughs are expected," said Alvin Tan, Asia FX
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh
Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Simon Cameron-Moore)