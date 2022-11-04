Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Yuan jumps, dollar pauses, sterling claws back some ground

11/04/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The yuan surged on Friday on speculation that China will relax its strict anti-COVID measures, while the U.S. dollar paused in its heady ascent while staying set for its best week in over a month with U.S. interest rates expected to go higher.

The offshore yuan jumped more than 1% in the Asia session to a one-week peak of 7.2441 per dollar, and last traded 7.2621.

Chinese markets received a broad boost from a Bloomberg News report that initial U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits had finished ahead of time. The report cited sources familiar with the inspection process, and raised hopes that U.S. authorities were satisfied.

But traders said the most potent boost to the yuan came from speculation that China could relax anti-COVID restrictions,which have been hobbling economic activity.

"The currency market is the most accessible barometer to digest China's risk sentiment without getting overly complicated," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"CNH will tell you if investors are running hot or cold in China markets. And as is typically the case, this type of 'risk on' move indicated by the yuan will have a magnetic attraction across Asia markets."

Elsewhere, the dollar pulled back from an overnight surge that knocked the euro and the Aussie to their lowest in nearly two weeks.

The euro was up 0.29% at $0.9778, while the kiwi gained 0.68% to $0.5815.

The Australian dollar rose 0.86% to $0.6342, further buoyed by the positive sentiment on China, as the Aussie is often used as a liquid proxy for the yuan.

Sterling was up 0.52% at $1.1217, though that did little to erase its 2% slide overnight after a sobering assessment of Britain's growth outlook and a shift in tone from the Bank of England on rate expectations.

The pound was also headed for a weekly loss of more than 3%, the largest since September's market turmoil triggered by an economic plan that alarmed investors.

While the BoE raised interest rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday, it warned investors that the risk of Britain's longest recession in at least a century means borrowing costs are likely to rise less than they expect.

"It's been sort of coming for some time that the Bank of England is a reluctant hiker ... in the current environment," said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank (NAB), while cautioning that inflation was "still way too high."

DOLLAR DOMINANCE

Fed rate futures now point to a terminal rate of about 5.15% by mid-2023, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point this week.

While investors initially cheered a signal that the central bank may be nearing an inflection point in its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was quick to dampen hopes, saying that it was "very premature" to discuss when the Fed might pause its increases.

"While peak U.S. yields are a necessary condition for a turn in USD, we would argue it is not sufficient. Even if the Fed pauses its hiking cycle early next year, USD still retains a yield advantage against most other currencies," said analysts at RBC.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.37% to 112.55 in Asia trade on Friday, after hitting a near two-week peak of 113.15 overnight.

Nonetheless, it was on track for a weekly gain of close to 2% -- its largest since September.

Investors were turning their attention to key U.S. jobs data due later in the global day, with economists polled by Reuters expecting nonfarm payrolls to show an increase of 200,000 jobs in October.

"An upside surprise to the data would reinforce the Fed’s higher terminal rate posture and keep the U.S. dollar bid, but softer prints can weigh on dollar," said Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC.

A higher peak in U.S. rates also spells more pain for the Japanese yen, which has been a victim of widening interest rate differentials as a result of the Bank of Japan's dovishness.

The yen was last 0.25% stronger at 147.89 per dollar, with recent moves to the currency relatively more subdued on concerns about further intervention from Japanese authorities.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that Japan's currency interventions have been stealth operations in order to maximise the effects of its forays into the market, with the government having spent a record $43 billion supporting the yen last month.

(Reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore and additional reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.43% 0.56511 Delayed Quote.3.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.24% 0.86606 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.18% 4.600261 Delayed Quote.0.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.53% 0.6485 Delayed Quote.1.16%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.52% 93.77 Delayed Quote.12.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.10% 1.09114 Delayed Quote.2.76%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.43% 0.64006 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.84% 0.6338 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.43% 1.76884 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.19% 8.133876 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.10% 1.1466 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.08% 165.88 Delayed Quote.8.09%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.39% 1.12131 Delayed Quote.-15.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.22% 1.154721 Delayed Quote.5.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.22% 0.652814 Delayed Quote.9.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.01% 5.3092 Delayed Quote.5.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.29% 0.748587 Delayed Quote.6.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.28% 108.271 Delayed Quote.18.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.52% 0.7313 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.51% 1.54208 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.09% 0.87173 Delayed Quote.2.60%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.39% 7.0878 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.01% 144.62 Delayed Quote.10.92%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.28% 0.97759 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.70% 0.019093 Delayed Quote.3.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.36% 0.010801 Delayed Quote.6.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.51% 0.087846 Delayed Quote.3.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.10% 0.012389 Delayed Quote.4.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.09% 1.793304 Delayed Quote.15.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.17% 0.012115 Delayed Quote.-9.97%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.22% 0.682 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.47% 5245.28 Real-time Quote.-15.20%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.41% 85.931 Delayed Quote.9.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.74% 0.58086 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.85% 7.26309 Delayed Quote.15.24%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.83% 1.577387 Delayed Quote.15.48%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.38% 0.89175 Delayed Quote.18.85%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.67% 7.251 Delayed Quote.14.75%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.29% 1.022955 Delayed Quote.15.85%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.30% 147.944 Delayed Quote.28.52%
Latest news "Economy"
03:32aKenya Airways pilots to start strike on Nov. 5, union says
RE
03:31aIndonesia targets sugar self-sufficiency in 5 yrs, eyes ethanol production
RE
03:31aSouth African mobile operator MTN's Q3 pre-tax profit rises 14.7%
RE
03:31aGerman industrial orders drop in Sept on foreign demand slump
RE
03:28aS.African clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds
RE
03:27aSpain's Amadeus says Q3 adjusted profit jumps nine-fold
RE
03:23aSouth African rand strengthens as dollar eases
RE
03:21aYuan rebounds to week high on hopes China's strict COVID policy will be relaxed
RE
03:21aSouth Korea seeks 3-year grace period on U.S. EV tax incentive law
RE
03:21aMedvedev says Russia is fighting a sacred battle against Satan
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stocks surge on audit, COVID restrictions hopes
2Marketmind: Relief, hope and speculation
3Petrobras 3Q Profit Soared to BRL46.1 Billion on Higher Oil Price
4Vonovia : Analyst & Investor Presentation 9M 2022
5Rock Tech Lithium completes Bankable Project Study for its Guben Conver..

HOT NEWS