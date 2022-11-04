Yuan jumps, dollar pauses, sterling claws back some ground

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The yuan surged on Friday
on speculation that China will relax its strict anti-COVID
measures, while the U.S. dollar paused in its heady ascent while
staying set for its best week in over a month with U.S. interest
rates expected to go higher.
The offshore yuan jumped more than 1% in the Asia
session to a one-week peak of 7.2441 per dollar, and last traded
7.2621.
Chinese markets received a broad boost from a Bloomberg News
report that initial U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits
had finished ahead of time. The report cited sources familiar
with the inspection process, and raised hopes that U.S.
authorities were satisfied.
But traders said the most potent boost to the yuan came from
speculation that China could relax anti-COVID restrictions,which
have been hobbling economic activity.
"The currency market is the most accessible barometer to
digest China's risk sentiment without getting overly
complicated," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset
Management.
"CNH will tell you if investors are running hot or cold in
China markets. And as is typically the case, this type of 'risk
on' move indicated by the yuan will have a magnetic attraction
across Asia markets."
Elsewhere, the dollar pulled back from an overnight surge
that knocked the euro and the Aussie to their
lowest in nearly two weeks.
The euro was up 0.29% at $0.9778, while the kiwi
gained 0.68% to $0.5815.
The Australian dollar rose 0.86% to $0.6342,
further buoyed by the positive sentiment on China, as the Aussie
is often used as a liquid proxy for the yuan.
Sterling was up 0.52% at $1.1217, though that did
little to erase its 2% slide overnight after a sobering
assessment of Britain's growth outlook and a shift in tone from
the Bank of England on rate expectations.
The pound was also headed for a weekly loss of more than 3%,
the largest since September's market turmoil triggered by an
economic plan that alarmed investors.
While the BoE raised interest rates by the most since 1989
on Thursday, it warned investors that the risk of Britain's
longest recession in at least a century means borrowing costs
are likely to rise less than they expect.
"It's been sort of coming for some time that the Bank of
England is a reluctant hiker ... in the current environment,"
said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia
Bank (NAB), while cautioning that inflation was "still way too
high."
DOLLAR DOMINANCE
Fed rate futures now point to a terminal rate of about
5.15% by mid-2023, after the Federal Reserve raised interest
rates by three-quarters of a percentage point this week.
While investors initially cheered a signal that the central
bank may be nearing an inflection point in its aggressive
monetary policy tightening campaign, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was
quick to dampen hopes, saying that it was "very premature" to
discuss when the Fed might pause its increases.
"While peak U.S. yields are a necessary condition for a turn
in USD, we would argue it is not sufficient. Even if the Fed
pauses its hiking cycle early next year, USD still retains a
yield advantage against most other currencies," said analysts at
RBC.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index
fell 0.37% to 112.55 in Asia trade on Friday, after
hitting a near two-week peak of 113.15 overnight.
Nonetheless, it was on track for a weekly gain of close to
2% -- its largest since September.
Investors were turning their attention to key U.S. jobs
data due later in the global day, with economists polled by
Reuters expecting nonfarm payrolls to show an increase of
200,000 jobs in October.
"An upside surprise to the data would reinforce the Fed’s
higher terminal rate posture and keep the U.S. dollar bid, but
softer prints can weigh on dollar," said Christopher Wong,
currency strategist at OCBC.
A higher peak in U.S. rates also spells more pain for the
Japanese yen, which has been a victim of widening interest rate
differentials as a result of the Bank of Japan's dovishness.
The yen was last 0.25% stronger at 147.89 per
dollar, with recent moves to the currency relatively more
subdued on concerns about further intervention from Japanese
authorities.
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that Japan's
currency interventions have been stealth operations in order to
maximise the effects of its forays into the market, with the
government having spent a record $43 billion supporting the yen
last month.
