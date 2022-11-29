Yuan rallies on hopes of COVID policy relief; dollar falters

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The yuan jumped against the dollar on
Tuesday ahead of a COVID-19 press briefing in China that is
spurring hopes of a potential easing in the country's strict
pandemic restrictions following an unprecedented episode of
unrest.
The offshore yuan surged 1.2% to 7.1607 a dollar
after a statement from the Chinese government said experts from
the National Health Commission and two other agencies involved
in disease control and prevention would speak at a COVID press
conference at 0700 GMT on Tuesday.
The onshore yuan was up 0.66% at 7.1594 per
dollar.
"People are getting quite excited about some sort of
reopening," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC
Capital Markets.
The U.S. dollar, which rallied in the previous session on
mounting worries over China's COVID situation, pared some of its
overnight gains and moved broadly lower.
The Aussie, often used as a liquid proxy for the
yuan, rose 0.8% to $0.6708. The kiwi similarly gained
0.9% to $0.6214.
Sterling strengthened 0.4% to $1.2007.
Police on Monday stopped and searched people at the sites of
weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and
in other Chinese cities demonstrated against the country's
strict zero-COVID policy.
Protests have spread to at least a dozen cities around the
world in a show of solidarity.
Elsewhere, the euro was up 0.4% at $1.0382, after
surging to a five-month peak of $1.0497 overnight.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said
overnight that euro zone inflation had not peaked and it risked
turning out even higher than currently expected, hinting at a
series of interest rate hikes ahead.
Flash euro zone inflation figures for November are due on
Wednesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting inflation
to come in at 10.4% year-on-year. Ahead of that, inflation
numbers from Spain and Germany are expected later on Tuesday.
"The central bank commentary that we've had this week,
including from Lagarde, has got the market on guard for the risk
that the ECB is going to raise rates by 75 basis points at its
December meeting rather than 50 basis points, which had been a
strong consensus up until the last few days," said Ray Attrill,
head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB).
The Japanese yen last traded about 0.3% higher at
138.525 per dollar.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index
fell 0.4% to 106.23, after rising 0.5% overnight.
The greenback remained marginally supported by hawkish
Federal Reserve speakers overnight.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed needed to
raise interest rates quite a bit further, while New York Fed
President John Williams and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin
echoed similar views.
"The Fed rhetoric we've heard from some of the speakers in
the last 24 hours is sending a relatively hawkish message, which
is somewhat at odds with market pricing," said NAB's Attrill.
Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday will be
watched for new signals on further tightening, with key U.S.
jobs data for November due on Friday. The U.S. central bank is
widely expected to hike rates by an additional 50 basis points
when it meets on Dec. 13-14.
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)