Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Yuan rallies on hopes of COVID policy relief; dollar falters

11/29/2022 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The yuan jumped against the dollar on Tuesday ahead of a COVID-19 press briefing in China that is spurring hopes of a potential easing in the country's strict pandemic restrictions following an unprecedented episode of unrest.

The offshore yuan surged 1.2% to 7.1607 a dollar after a statement from the Chinese government said experts from the National Health Commission and two other agencies involved in disease control and prevention would speak at a COVID press conference at 0700 GMT on Tuesday.

The onshore yuan was up 0.66% at 7.1594 per dollar.

"People are getting quite excited about some sort of reopening," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The U.S. dollar, which rallied in the previous session on mounting worries over China's COVID situation, pared some of its overnight gains and moved broadly lower.

The Aussie, often used as a liquid proxy for the yuan, rose 0.8% to $0.6708. The kiwi similarly gained 0.9% to $0.6214.

Sterling strengthened 0.4% to $1.2007.

Police on Monday stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against the country's strict zero-COVID policy.

Protests have spread to at least a dozen cities around the world in a show of solidarity.

Elsewhere, the euro was up 0.4% at $1.0382, after surging to a five-month peak of $1.0497 overnight.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said overnight that euro zone inflation had not peaked and it risked turning out even higher than currently expected, hinting at a series of interest rate hikes ahead.

Flash euro zone inflation figures for November are due on Wednesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting inflation to come in at 10.4% year-on-year. Ahead of that, inflation numbers from Spain and Germany are expected later on Tuesday.

"The central bank commentary that we've had this week, including from Lagarde, has got the market on guard for the risk that the ECB is going to raise rates by 75 basis points at its December meeting rather than 50 basis points, which had been a strong consensus up until the last few days," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB).

The Japanese yen last traded about 0.3% higher at 138.525 per dollar.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.4% to 106.23, after rising 0.5% overnight.

The greenback remained marginally supported by hawkish Federal Reserve speakers overnight.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed needed to raise interest rates quite a bit further, while New York Fed President John Williams and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin echoed similar views.

"The Fed rhetoric we've heard from some of the speakers in the last 24 hours is sending a relatively hawkish message, which is somewhat at odds with market pricing," said NAB's Attrill.

Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday will be watched for new signals on further tightening, with key U.S. jobs data for November due on Friday. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hike rates by an additional 50 basis points when it meets on Dec. 13-14.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.11% 4.799761 Delayed Quote.4.46%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.32% 0.64487 Delayed Quote.1.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.67% 0.66956 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.28% 8.597664 Delayed Quote.0.71%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.02% 1.15592 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.32% 1.19973 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.24% 5.3288 Delayed Quote.6.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.04% 0.716964 Delayed Quote.3.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.74391 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.23% 13031.86 Real-time Quote.6.93%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.20% 7.4387 Delayed Quote.2.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.34% 1.0378 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
HALMA PLC 0.09% 2271 Delayed Quote.-29.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.73% 0.087642 Delayed Quote.2.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.44% 0.011787 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.012243 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.32% 31.69 Delayed Quote.9.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.67% 0.62034 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -1.19% 7.15888 Delayed Quote.13.98%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.59% 7.1649 Delayed Quote.12.78%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.34% 0.963605 Delayed Quote.9.67%
Latest news "Economy"
01:30aFosun weighs sale of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma - Bloomberg News
RE
01:29aNestle nudges 2022 sales outlook higher
RE
01:28aRussian parliament receives documents on Kudrin leaving Audit Chamber - RIA
RE
01:21aThailand approves transaction tax on securities trades - deputy Finance Minister
RE
01:09aThai cabinet approves transaction tax on stock trades - deputy f…
RE
01:06aGlobal shipping growth at risk from economic gloom, UNCTAD says
RE
01:06aAustralian shares close higher on China hopes
RE
01:06aYuan rallies on hopes of COVID policy relief; dollar falters
RE
01:03aCrypto exchange Bitfront shuts down
RE
01:03aSouth Korea November exports set to fall by most in 2-1/2 years - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares take comfort in China property rally
2Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
3China property shares surge on opening up of equity financing option
4ENCAVIS AG acquires a ready-to-build 55 MW solar park in Spain
5Adler Group S.A. reports continued robust operational 9M performance an..

HOT NEWS