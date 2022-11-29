Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Yuan rallies on hopes of China COVID policy relief, euro surges

11/29/2022 | 04:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The yuan jumped against the dollar on Tuesday amid hopes of a potential easing in the country's strict pandemic restrictions following an unprecedented episode of unrest.

The euro rose ahead of inflation data due on Wednesday.

China will speed up COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people, health officials said on Tuesday, aiming to overcome a key stumbling block in efforts to ease unpopular "zero-COVID" curbs.

The offshore yuan surged 0.9% to 7.1850 a dollar. The onshore yuan was up 0.6% at 7.1666 per dollar.

"People are getting quite excited about some sort of reopening," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The U.S. dollar, which rallied in the previous session on mounting worries over China's COVID-19 situation, fell 0.4% to 106.19.

The Aussie, often used as a liquid proxy for the yuan, rose 1.2% to $0.6734. The kiwi similarly gained 1.3% to $0.6239.

Risk-sensitive sterling strengthened 0.7% to $1.2043. The Japanese yen last traded about 0.75% higher at 138.19 per dollar.

Police on Monday stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against the country's strict zero-COVID policy.

Protests have spread to at least a dozen cities around the world in a show of solidarity.

EURO ZONE INFLATION

The euro was up 0.4% at $1.0380, not far from a five-month peak of $1.0497 hit on Monday.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said overnight that euro zone inflation had not peaked and it risked turning out even higher than currently expected, hinting at a series of interest rate hikes ahead.

Flash euro zone inflation figures for November are due on Wednesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting inflation to come in at 10.4% year-on-year.

Ahead of that, figures showed on Monday that Spain's consumer prices in the 12 months to November rose 6.8%, a slower pace than the previous 7.3% figure marked in October. Inflation numbers from Germany are expected later on Tuesday.

"The consensus is for German headline inflation to stabilise at 10.4% and eurozone figures to slow slightly tomorrow," said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING.

"It's difficult to see this significantly altering the ECB's narrative, but an above-consensus print may prompt markets to seriously consider a 75 basis point hike in December".

The greenback remained marginally supported by hawkish Federal Reserve speakers overnight.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed needed to raise interest rates quite a bit further, while New York Fed President John Williams and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin echoed similar views.

Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday will be watched for new signals on further tightening, with key U.S. jobs data for November due on Friday. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hike rates by an additional 50 basis points when it meets on Dec. 13-14.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru and Joice Alves in London; Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.74% 4.829631 Delayed Quote.4.46%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.88% 0.64849 Delayed Quote.1.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.14% 0.67284 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.10% 8.630921 Delayed Quote.0.71%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.23% 1.15894 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.51% 1.20245 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.10% 5.3361 Delayed Quote.6.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.13% 0.717782 Delayed Quote.3.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.41% 0.74426 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.22% 7.4372 Delayed Quote.2.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.28% 1.03733 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
HALMA PLC -3.30% 2199 Delayed Quote.-29.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.59% 0.087762 Delayed Quote.2.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.41% 0.011791 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012241 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.16% 0.6234 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -1.01% 7.1714 Delayed Quote.13.98%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.49% 7.172 Delayed Quote.12.78%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.28% 0.963986 Delayed Quote.9.67%
Latest news "Economy"
04:36aChina stocks, yuan jump as hopes of reopening rekindle risk appetite
RE
04:35aSouth Africa's unemployment rate dips to 32.9% in Q3
RE
04:32aCooler inflation in Spain and Germany sparks bonds rally
RE
04:29aIndonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions
RE
04:24aGerman econ minister satisfied with 15-year LNG deal with Qatar
RE
04:22aFormer Luxottica CEO Guerra to join Prada - source
RE
04:21aVietnam smartphone exports fall ahead of Christmas as Samsung cuts output
RE
04:20aExclusive-India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources
RE
04:17aYuan rallies on hopes of China COVID policy relief, euro surges
RE
04:15aChina protests highlight Xi's COVID policy dilemma - to walk it back or not
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
3Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Continued Worries Ove..
4Asia shares take comfort in China property rally
5Factbox-Regulatory measures to support China's property sector

HOT NEWS