Yuan rebounds to week high on hopes China's strict COVID policy will be relaxed

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded to
reach a one-week high against the dollar on Friday, shrugging
off a much weakened official guidance fix, on growing market
hopes authorities might relax some of the country's strict
COVID-19 prevention measures.
China has maintained its zero-COVID strategy this year,
hurting the outlook of the world's second-largest economy.
Hopes that restrictions could ease pushed mainland China and
Hong Kong stocks higher, and the spillover effect benefited the
currency market, traders said.
Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 7.2555 per dollar, 83 pips
weaker than the previous fix of 7.2472, and the weakest since
Jan. 22, 2008.
In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
7.3140 per dollar and touched a one-week high of 7.2340 before
easing a bit to 7.2511 as of 0650 GMT.
"Rumors are all over the place these days, but markets
really hope there would be some relaxation," said a trader at a
foreign bank.
Hong Kong and China stocks jumped on Tuesday after
rumours based on an unverified note circulating on social media
that China was planning a reopening from strict COVID curbs in
March. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at the time he
was unaware of any such moves.
Most analysts expect no significant easing of the zero-COVID
policy until March next year at the earliest, with some
predicting it could last into 2024.
"Given the zero-COVID policy, we remain cautious on the
outlook for the Chinese economy until some relaxation comes
about," analysts at ANZ said in a note.
"Also, with impending key personnel changes in the economic
portfolio, investors remain cautious until clarity emerges in
the coming weeks and months."
They expect the yuan to remain rangebound trading with
floor at around 7.35 per dollar, until the dollar peaks or
domestic dynamics change.
On the ground, China's health authority on Wednesday vowed
to "unwaveringly" stick to its zero-COVID policy, as domestic
coronavirus cases hit their highest in two and a half months on
Thursday.
Despite Friday's gains, the yuan looked set for its fourth
straight weekly loss, with some analysts attributing this to the
economy's persistent weakness.
"Domestic pressure to revive the economy is likely to grow
and the growth imperative suggests that further exchange rate
depreciation may be expected, helping to serve as a pressure
valve to bolster the economy," analysts at RBC Capital Markets
said in a note.
They also revised down their year-end yuan forecast to 7.35
per dollar from 7.20 previously.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa & Shri Navaratnam)