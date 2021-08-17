Yugabyte : Announces Third Annual Distributed SQL Summit

Database Experts and Technology Leaders from Fiserv, GM, Kroger, Rakuten, Wipro, and More to Present at the Virtual Event

Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, today announced that it will host the third annual Distributed SQL Summit on September 21-23, 2021. The three-day virtual summit will bring together the YugabyteDB open source user community, customers, partners and industry thought leaders to explore the challenges and opportunities of database modernization. Sessions and workshops will cover use cases, technologies and best practices for adopting distributed SQL databases for any app at any scale across any cloud. The event will feature sessions by technology leaders, practitioners, and experts from some of the most innovative organizations, including Fiserv, GM, Kroger, Rakuten, Wipro, and more.

“Application modernization and the rise of cloud native application architectures are putting pressure on traditional systems of record and engagement and driving changes in data architectures,” said Bill Cook, CEO, Yugabyte. “With database modernization initiatives gaining momentum, it is critical for the distributed SQL community to come together to learn, discuss best practices, and develop ways to address new use cases and optimize infrastructure investments. We are happy to see the Distributed SQL Summit developing into the industry forum for modern data architectures.”

The three-day summit features keynotes and breakout sessions across three tracks for developers, DevOps, and architects over the first two days, plus a third day of hands-on technical workshops. The Distributed SQL Summit 2021 speaker line-up includes:

Guy Chiarello, Chief Operating Officer, Fiserv

Tanmai Gopal, CEO and Co-founder, Hasura

Bhaskar Ghosh (“BG”), Partner, CTO, 8VC

Joji John, Vice President, Engineering, Data and AI platform, Rakuten Mobile

Logan McLeod, IT Director, Strategic Incubation Office, GM

Petros Ninos, Founder, Midoin

Miro Salem, Senior Vice President, Global Head of AI and Autonomous Networks, Rakuten

Sriram Samu, Vice President, Customer Technology, Kroger

John Schlesinger, Chief Enterprise Architect, Temenos

Tickets to Distributed SQL Summit 2021 are free. To learn more about the Distributed SQL Summit, register for the event, or submit a speaking proposal, please visit: https://distributedsql.org.

About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, internet-scale applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance, and cloud native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, 8VC and Wipro Ventures. www.yugabyte.com

