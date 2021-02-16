Yukon Partners : Promotes Edwards to Vice President

Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a Minneapolis based middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Edwards to Vice President.

Mark Edwards (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mark continues to play a key role in the success of Yukon Partners and we are fortunate to have him as part of the Yukon organization,” said William Dietz, Managing Partner. “His passion for the business and continued growth as an investment professional strengthens our team and positions the firm for the future. Mark's promotion reflects Yukon’s commitment to excellence and is a great way to recognize him for his leadership and contributions.”

Mr. Edwards joined Yukon Partners in August 2017. Previously he was an Associate at TT Capital Partners where he was responsible for executing growth equity investments and portfolio company management within the healthcare IT and services sectors. Before joining TT Capital Partners, he was an investment banking analyst at Raymond James where he completed numerous M&A and capital formation transactions within the financial services sector.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests up to $50 million per transaction and currently manages approximately $1.6 billion across four funds. Yukon Partners is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

