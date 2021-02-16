Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yukon Partners : Promotes Edwards to Vice President

02/16/2021 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a Minneapolis based middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Edwards to Vice President.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005224/en/

Mark Edwards (Photo: Business Wire)

Mark Edwards (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mark continues to play a key role in the success of Yukon Partners and we are fortunate to have him as part of the Yukon organization,” said William Dietz, Managing Partner. “His passion for the business and continued growth as an investment professional strengthens our team and positions the firm for the future. Mark's promotion reflects Yukon’s commitment to excellence and is a great way to recognize him for his leadership and contributions.”

Mr. Edwards joined Yukon Partners in August 2017. Previously he was an Associate at TT Capital Partners where he was responsible for executing growth equity investments and portfolio company management within the healthcare IT and services sectors. Before joining TT Capital Partners, he was an investment banking analyst at Raymond James where he completed numerous M&A and capital formation transactions within the financial services sector.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests up to $50 million per transaction and currently manages approximately $1.6 billion across four funds. Yukon Partners is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aCONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:16aIPG MEDIABRANDS : Appoints Global Chief Communications Officer
BU
04:16aO'SHARES GLOBAL INTERNET GIANTS ETF : (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O'Leary is Buying More
BU
04:16aNORTHERN TRUST : Partners with National Quality Review to Offer Enhanced Mutual Fund Distribution Support
BU
04:15aTSX jumps to record high on energy boost, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
04:15aSTORY : Swiss Foreign Minister visits Gambia's tourism school
PU
04:15aDAISY CHAINING : How Vulnerabilities Can Be Greater Than the Sum of Their Parts
PU
04:15aCSG Appoints Finance and Technology Executive, Lily Yang to Board of Directors
NE
04:14aNOVO NORDISK A/S : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 15 February 2021
AQ
04:14aSimplify Asset Management Names Peter van Amson Managing Director, Head of Risk Management
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2Big data firm Palantir raises revenue 40% as contracts roll in
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Wall Street set to join global stocks party as investors dump bonds
4U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
5Glencore reinstates dividend ahead of Glasenberg exit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ