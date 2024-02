BERLIN (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates will not go unpunished if the death of Alexei Navalny, as reported by Russian officials, turns out to be true, the Kremlin critic's wife, Yulia, said on Friday.

Yulia Navalny called upon the international community to come together and fight against the "horrific regime" in Russia, in a statement at the Munich Security Conference, speaking in Russian via an interpreter.

