Yulish & Associates : recognized as a favorite fund administrator in an MIT emerging manager survey

03/30/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
OXNARD, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yulish & Associates was recognized as a favorite fund administrator in a March 2021 survey of emerging managers conducted by MIT Investment Management Company ("MITIMCo") – MIT's endowment office. 

In response to the news, Kathryn Yulish, the founder of Yulish & Associates, commented, "We would like to thank MITIMCo for taking the time to conduct this survey.  Yulish has tailored its administration platform to service emerging managers cost-effectively, so we are thrilled to be recognized in this survey."

Yulish & Associates co-owner Joshua Sack added, "Our mission is to provide our clients with the highest quality service at price levels that will preserve manager performance.  Emerging managers are finding it challenging to find best-in-class and cost-effective administration solutions, so we are ecstatic to be highlighted as a favorite service provider in this survey."

The results of the survey are located here: https://emergingmanagers.org/service-providers.  Additionally, Institutional Investor published an article on the survey, which is found here: www.institutionalinvestor.com/article/b1r3slxfvqm6vm/How-to-Succeed-as-an-Emerging-Fund-Manager-According-to-the-MIT-Endowment.

About Yulish & Associates

Yulish & Associates, founded in 1993, is a premier fund administration company servicing the alternative investment community, with a focus on hedge funds and fund of hedge funds.  For further information, please visit our website at yulish.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yulish--associates-recognized-as-a-favorite-fund-administrator-in-an-mit-emerging-manager-survey-301258912.html

SOURCE Yulish & Associates


© PRNewswire 2021
