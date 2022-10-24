Advanced search
Yum Brands reaches deal to sell Russia KFC restaurants

10/24/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
A KFC restaurant in Omsk

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc on Monday said that it reached a deal to sell its KFC restaurants in Russia to a local operator there, laying out a path to exit the country.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.16% 61.6 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
YUM BRANDS -2.41% 108.3 Delayed Quote.-20.04%
