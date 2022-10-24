Yum Brands to fully exit Russia with deal to sell KFC stores

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc on
Monday said that it reached a deal to sell its KFC restaurants
in Russia to a local operator there, paving a path to fully exit
the country.
The restaurant operator, which also owns the Taco Bell and
Pizza Hut brands, will transfer ownership of its Russian KFC
locations, operating system and master franchise rights to Smart
Service Ltd, which is run by existing Russian KFC franchisees
Konstantin Yurievich Kotov and Andrey Eduardovich Oskolkov, Yum
said in a press release.
The buyer will be responsible for re-branding the
restaurants and retaining existing employees.
Many Western companies have sold their Russian assets to
local managers as they scramble to comply with sanctions over
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Yum's transaction must still be approved by regulators.
Once it is completed, Yum "will have ceased its corporate
presence in Russia," the company said.
In July, Yum said it transferred ownership of its Pizza
Hut assets to a local Russian operator.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)