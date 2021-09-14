Yum China warns quarterly profit to take over 50% hit due to Delta variant

Sept 14 (Reuters) - KFC operator Yum China Holdings Inc
said on Tuesday its adjusted operating profit
would take a 50% to 60% hit in the third quarter as the spread
of the Delta variant in China led to restaurant closures and
"sharply reduced sales".
U.S.-listed shares of Yum China fell 3% in extended trading.
The company said over 500 of its restaurants in 17 provinces
were closed or offered only takeaway and delivery service at the
peak of the Delta variant's outbreak in August, leading to a
mid-teens percentage drop in same-store sales.
"While the outbreak has subsided in recent days and
restaurant traffic is gradually recovering, our operations
continue to be heavily impacted," Yum China said, adding it
expects a recovery in same-store sales "to take time".
The company said its profit margins were also being
pressured by higher commodity prices, wage inflation and an
increase in promotions.
