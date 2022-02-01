Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
Latest News
ZAGG Introduces New Mobile Device Protection Plan: ZAGG Protect

02/01/2022 | 08:06am EST
Leader in device protection furthers its mission to Protect Better with latest launch

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, the global leader and innovator in device protection, today announced ZAGG Protect, a new phone protection plan powered by Safeware that allows users to better protect their smartphones. For a $99 annual payment, ZAGG Protect is a simple, affordable, and reliable protection plan that provides consumers with one-of-a-kind device coverage.

ZAGG Protect includes coverage for drops, liquid damage, cracked screens, and more1. Most functional smartphones currently in use—new or used—qualify for the plan, including phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and more2. With a low $49 deductible, no complicated deductible structures, and a fast, hassle-free online claims process, participants are free to make repairs at convenient authorized repair locations nationwide. Additionally, ZAGG Protect participants will receive a promotional reward useable only on ZAGG.com.

“We all know the feeling of a damaged phone and the burden of getting it fixed without spending a fortune,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “At ZAGG, we understand phones have become an integral part of our daily lives and believe in 360-degree protection, which is why we’re proud to offer this protection plan.”

Key benefits of ZAGG Protect include:

  • Phone protection from life’s worries like drops, liquid spills, cracked screens, and more1
  • Sign up is available anytime for most phones, new or used2
  • Low $49 deductible and no complicated deductible structures
  • Hassle-free claims process
  • Convenient authorized repair locations nationwide
  • Simple claims process for reimbursement
  • Exclusive loyalty reward redeemable on ZAGG.com

Coverage offered by ZAGG Protect:

  • Cracked or damaged screen
  • Liquid damage
  • Battery failure (does not include end-of-life batteries)
  • Power failures (charging shorts, internal connections) after manufacturer’s warranty expires
  • Touch screen failure
  • Camera breaks or failure
  • Headphone jack or input failures
  • Audio/speaker failure
  • Wi-Fi or connectivity failure
  • Bluetooth failure

ZAGG Protect is available now for most mobile devices, with no additional purchases necessary, for a $99 annual payment.

To learn more, please visit www.zagg.com or view the promotional video HERE.

1Terms and conditions apply. Visit ZAGG.com for details
2ZAGG Protect is available for phones running Android OS version 68 or newer, or iOS 11 or newer

About ZAGG
As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China.
With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and Mediamarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Jeff DuBois
801-506-7336
jeff.dubois@zagg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03ebf06d-96fa-46a2-913f-3f84f6725313


