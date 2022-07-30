Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ZAMBIA FINMIN WELCOMES CREDITOR DEBT RELIEF PLEDGE 'THAT WILL UN…

07/30/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZAMBIA FINMIN WELCOMES CREDITOR DEBT RELIEF PLEDGE 'THAT WILL UNLOCK' $1.4 BLN IMF PROGRAM


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:03aZambia finmin welcomes creditor debt relief pledge 'that will un…
RE
08:56aLATVIA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL : We do not see any major impact from…
RE
08:06aTwo killed in Kabul cricket stadium grenade attack, police say
RE
07:56aG20 chair says Zambia's creditors commit to negotiate restructuring terms
RE
07:45aHungary narrows price-capped fuel scheme and raises windfall tax on MOL
RE
07:29aSpain reports second monkeypox-related death in Europe
RE
07:14aChinese nationalist commentator deletes Pelosi tweet after Twitter blocks account
RE
07:11aChinese nationalist commentator deletes Pelosi tweet after Twitter blocks account
RE
07:07aSupporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm back into Baghdad's Green Zone
RE
06:57aRussia 'running out of steam' in Ukraine, UK spy chief says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GMM Pfaudler : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. C..
2VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment..
3Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
4UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-RUSSIA IS HIGHLY LIKELY TO PREPARE FOR…
5Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches

HOT NEWS