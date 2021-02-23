ZAMBIA'S 2020 COBALT PRODUCTION WAS 287.19 TONNES, DOWN 21.8% FROM 2019 - MINES MINISTER

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
ZAMBIA'S 2020 COBALT PRODUCTION WAS 287.19 TONNES, DOWN 21.8% FROM 2019 - MINES MINISTER
02/23/2021 | 03:34am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
ZAMBIA'S 2020 COBALT PRODUCTION WAS 287.19 TONNES, DOWN 21.8% FROM 2019 - MINES MINISTER
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54a
HSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term
RE
03:53a
Reaction to Facebook agreeing a concession deal with Australia on media bill
RE
03:44a
S.African insurer Discovery warns of up to 15% fall in half-year profit
RE
03:38a
Dollar hits six-week low as traders prepare for Powell
RE
03:38a
TACKLING UNCERTAINTY WITH REAL-TIME DATA
: Tracing COVID-19's Impact on Households and Firms in Armenia
PU
03:38a
TACKLING UNCERTAINTY WITH REAL-TIME DATA
: Tracing COVID-19's Impact on Households and Firms in Georgia
PU
03:37a
Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws
RE
03:34a
Zambia's 2020 cobalt production was 287.19 tonnes, down 21.8% from 2019 - mines minister
RE
03:34a
Dollar hits six-week low as traders prepare for Powell
RE
03:33a
KIRIN
: Huawei 2020 revenue ticks up despite U.S. sanctions, chairman says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Asian stocks advance in commodities-inspired rally
2
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
: PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
3
Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
4
Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws
5
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
: FRESENIUS : 4Q Net Profit Declines; Confirms Preliminary Guidance
More news
HOT NEWS
NON-STANDARD FINANCE.
+15.22%
Non Standard Finance : NSF says needs to raise capital as COVID-19 curbs pressure lending
SCOUT24 AG
-3.67%
PRESS RELEASE : Scout24 AG publishes preliminary results for 2020: Q4 strongest revenue quarter, annual guidance fully met.
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP .
-4.41%
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Strong 2020 -2-
INTERCONTINENTAL HOT.
+4.18%
Intercontinental Hotels : Holiday-Inn owner IHG loses $153 mln, scraps dividend as crisis hits travel
G4S PLC
+0.04%
G4S : Britain's G4S recommends $5.4 billion Allied Universal bid, ending takeover tussle
SYMRISE AG
-1.30%
DGAP-PVR : Symrise AG: Correction of a release from 17/02/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave