ZEDRA : Creates New Global Head of Funds Role, Appoints Wim Ritz

In a move designed to signal the next stage of its strategic ambition to develop a strong international fund administration business, ZEDRA has appointed Wim Ritz to the newly created role of global head of funds. Wim will be based at ZEDRA’s offices in Luxembourg.

The creation of the new global role highlights ZEDRA’s commitment to drive company growth by developing and investing in its funds administration services. The Group has established teams in Jersey and Guernsey, where a strong focus exists for ESG products, and a major presence in Cayman and Singapore as well.

Initially trained as a lawyer, Wim has built up a wealth of experience over 25 years and has a strong track record in leadership and business growth. He has worked across all areas of the private funds industry, specialising in real estate and private equity and is a leading professional in the market.

Commenting on his appointment, Wim noted that “ZEDRA has a fresh, entrepreneurial approach to fund administration, which is exactly what the industry needs. I will be aiming to build on ZEDRA’s reputation for its personalised service and innovative approach. Within the Group, there is already a pedigree and reputation for excellence, backed by award winning teams in our Cayman office, for example, where we have a strong reputation amongst international private, institutional and sovereign clients to build on.”

Wim started his career as a lawyer working with private equity and real estate clients, before heading TMF’s real estate and private equity teams in Luxembourg. His most recent role was as country managing director for Vistra, leading the rapid growth of its fund administration business.

Welcoming Wim, ZEDRA’s CEO, Ivo Hemelraad says, “Wim brings a proven set of skills and experience to this new role. Our objective is to be recognised as a leading fund formation and administration provider globally and he will play a key part delivering that vision. Wim is ideally placed to cement and grow ZEDRA’s position as a leading fund administrator, with our funds clients have grown significantly in less than five years. Wim’s industry expertise, his knowledge of real estate and private equity make him ideally placed to build on the strong foundations of the funds team.”

ZEDRA recently announced important acquisitions in London in the corporate services sector, in Poland, where it now has a focus on important Eastern European markets and the successful completion of a deal to acquire BNP Paribas Singapore Trust.

Photo - please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/s/294re3xe62u5g2e/Wim%20Ritz%2C%20Zedra%2C%20global%20head%20of%20funds%20role.png?dl=0

About Zedra Group

https://www.zedra.com/about-zedra-wim/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005084/en/