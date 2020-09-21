ZEDRA : announces the Little Dreams Foundation as its charity in Miami and Switzerland

ZEDRA’s Swiss and Miami offices have adopted the Little Dreams Foundation, founded by music legend Phil Collins and Orianne Collins, as a new group charity. Continuing ZEDRA‘s “education through music” theme, Little Dreams Foundation will sit alongside World Heart Beat Academy as ZEDRA continues to offer tangible support to disadvantaged kids from all backgrounds.

Little Dreams Foundation provides training and advice from professional and celebrity mentors to young children with limited financial means who have a talent in music, art and sports. Graduates have gone on to receive a golden buzzer on “America’s Got Talent,” perform alongside some of the top musicians in the world and become European and world champions in karate, tennis and golf.

Announcing the sponsorship, ZEDRA Miami Managing Director Tomas Alonso explains, “ZEDRA believes that music, art and sport really are international languages that can bind society together. As an international organisation, we understand the importance of building bridges between languages and cultures and dreaming of achieving great things. The Little Dreams Foundation has enabled aspiring children to pursue their dreams, with notable successes including young adults from the Foundation attending the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass., one of the largest independent colleges of contemporary music in the world.”

ZEDRA Switzerland Managing Director Mario Cohn adds that, “Through its sports programs, the Little Dreams Foundation helped train a young tennis player to the number one ranking in Switzerland and French wheelchair tennis player Nicolas Peifer to a silver medal in the men’s doubles at the London 2012 Summer Paralympics. Other achievements include aspiring soccer players participating in ESPN's Wide World of Sports showcase, all of whom have benefitted from mentorships and training from industry professionals.”

Orianne Collins, co-founder and chairman of the Little Dreams Foundation ends, “For the past 20 years, Little Dreams Foundation has worked to provide hundreds of aspiring talented youngsters with customised training and mentorship from industry professionals. We are grateful for ZEDRA’s generous contribution to help continue our mission of helping youth across the globe realise their dreams, no matter their socioeconomic status.”

ZEDRA has a proud track record of supporting local communities in the countries it operates in around the world. At its core are the values of self-improvement and an entrepreneurial approach: “Do more. Achieve more.”

