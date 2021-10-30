(ZEV) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Lightning eMotors, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors” or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEV). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Lightning eMotors common stock between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than December 14, 2021.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

The Lightning eMotors class-action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full-year guidance for the remainder of 2021; (2) accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial position and prospects; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Lightning eMotors class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

