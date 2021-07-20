ZILLION Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

Zillion is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Zillion. This year, 98% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Zillion is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are ecstatic to become Great Place to Work-Certified™. We consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said President and CEO Cheryl Morrison Deutsch. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Zillion. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

Over the last few years we have strived to transition our culture to one of acceptance. We have shared beliefs and values which were established and reinforced through various methods, ultimately shaping our employee perceptions, understanding of values and behaviors. This year at Zillion, we developed programs that recognize the importance of a diverse workplace. Our workshops have incorporated guest speakers focused on supporting individuals in overcoming imposter syndrome to understanding how to be great allies for our members, customers and employees in the LBGTQ community and awareness in the importance of supporting small minority owned businesses. We also like to “practice what we preach”. Our team building and fundraising event aligned with our mental health program RestoreResilience which raised funds for the Trevor Project in recognition of suicide prevention. We are thrilled our employees believe we are a Great Place to Work!

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion. Recruiting the right talent is important to us as we hire across the country. Zillion’s remote on boarding program was redefined due to the pandemic. New employees are acclimated to our environment through a peer orientation and training on various products and teams.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.zillion.com/careers/

About Zillion

Zillion is a leading health technology company, offering solutions that blend technology, people, and content to deliver impactful programs targeting the most pervasive chronic health conditions. We do so in two significant ways — through our SaaS solution, Zillion Platform, a content agnostic platform that enables organizations to deliver their programs through a tailored technology and services solution, allowing them to reach their audience by increasing their digital footprint; and the Restore Product Suite, which includes personalized, actionable support for employees that addresses health issues before they escalate. Our aim is to help as many as possible by enabling others to help as many as possible.

To learn more about Zillion, visit us at www.zillion.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

