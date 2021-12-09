Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZILLOW SECURITIES FRAUD: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Zillow Group (Z, ZG) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Pending

12/09/2021 | 02:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) investors who have significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Feb. 10, 2021 – Nov. 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 18, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/Z
Contact An Attorney Now:Z@hbsslaw.com 
 844-916-0895

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation challenges Defendants’ statements concerning the Zillow Offers business, which buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country and allows sellers control over their timeline.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants falsely touted the durability and acceleration of the company’s “burgeoning sell-side business, Zillow Offers” and improvements to its pricing models. At the same time, Defendants concealed from investors that (1) Zillow faced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business, (2) the unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory, and (3) as a result, Zillow was reasonably likely to wind down the Zillow Offers business.

Investors began to learn the truth on Oct. 18, 2021, when Zillow announced that due to a backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints, the Zillow Offers business will not sign any new additional contracts to buy homes through the end of 2021.

Then, on Nov. 2, 2021, Zillow announced that due to unpredictability in forecasting home prices, the company is winding down the Zillow Offers business, slashing its workforce by 25%, and incurring a whopping $304 million write-down on housing inventory purchased during Q3 2021. The company also said it expects to incur a $240 to $265 million loss on homes it expects to purchase in Q4 2021.

These events sent the price of Zillow shares crashing lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Zillow lied about the efficacy of its pricing models and the value of its inventory,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Zillow and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Zillow should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email Z@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pOTC : ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence on Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million
GL
03:07pOTC : ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence on Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million
GL
03:06pConnected to Culture, Inc (C2C) Invites MileagePlus Members to Donate Miles to Help Support Building Communities and Facilitating Cultural Exchanges For Children in the United States and Ghana
PR
03:06pITCC - Be Recognized as an IT Certification Innovator
BU
03:05pWell-Known Figures Join Philanthropist Ray Dalio and TisBest Philanthropy to #RedefineGifting, Giving Away Another $1 Million in Charity Gift Cards
BU
03:05pFIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:05pInfosys Equinox Partners With Packable to Help Amplify Its Direct to Consumer E-commerce Offerings for Its Brand Partners
BU
03:04pMICROPAC INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:04pNasdaq, S&P 500 in the red ahead of inflation data, Fed meeting
RE
03:03pDollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns
2Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
3Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
4Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS