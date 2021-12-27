Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZILLOW SECURITIES FRAUD: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Zillow Group (Z, ZG) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Jan. 18th Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action

12/27/2021 | 01:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) investors who have significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Feb. 10, 2021 – Nov. 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 18, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/Z
Contact An Attorney Now: Z@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation challenges Defendants’ statements concerning the Zillow Offers business, which buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country and allows sellers control over their timeline.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants falsely touted the durability and acceleration of the company’s “burgeoning sell-side business, Zillow Offers” and improvements to its pricing models. At the same time, Defendants concealed from investors that (1) Zillow faced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business, (2) the unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory, and (3) as a result, Zillow was reasonably likely to wind down the Zillow Offers business.

Investors began to learn the truth on Oct. 18, 2021, when Zillow announced that due to a backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints, the Zillow Offers business will not sign any new additional contracts to buy homes through the end of 2021.

Then, on Nov. 2, 2021, Zillow announced that due to unpredictability in forecasting home prices, the company is winding down the Zillow Offers business, slashing its workforce by 25%, and incurring a whopping $304 million write-down on housing inventory purchased during Q3 2021. The company also said it expects to incur a $240 to $265 million loss on homes it expects to purchase in Q4 2021.

These events sent the price of Zillow shares crashing lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Zillow lied about the efficacy of its pricing models and the value of its inventory,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Zillow and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Zillow should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email Z@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Latest news "Companies"
02:03pComex Copper Settles 1.78% Higher at $4.4650 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.21% Higher at $22.979 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pComex Gold Settles 0.17% Lower at $1808.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pTexas Home Cook Achieves “Souper” Win At World Food Competition
GL
02:02pTexas Home Cook Achieves “Souper” Win At World Food Competition
GL
02:02pVNYE Announces Talent Lineup for Wonderama Live Broadcast
BU
02:01pNHTSA investigating Kia, Hyundai over engine failures
AQ
02:01pNEW TO THE STREET TV ANNOUNCES ITS 283RD AND 284TH SHOWS WITH FOUR CORPORATE INTERVIEWS, AIRING ON FOX BUSINESS NETWORK, TONIGHT, MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2021, AT 10 : 30 PM PST and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 10:30 PM PST
GL
02:01pNEW TO THE STREET TV ANNOUNCES ITS 283RD AND 284TH SHOWS WITH FOUR CORPORATE INTERVIEWS, AIRING ON FOX BUSINESS NETWORK, TONIGHT, MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2021, AT 10 : 30 PM PST and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 10:30 PM PST
GL
02:01pOptimist Youth Homes & Family Services Announces New CEO
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks up, oil eases as investors digest post-Christmas Omicron hangove..
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
4Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
5News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS